ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Appears Before Nampally Court Virtually; CCTV, CDR Reports Yet To Be Submitted

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun, an accused in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, appeared virtually before the Nampally Court on Monday. Renuka Devi, co-owner of Sandhya Theatre and accused number 7 in the case, also appeared virtually, while 17 other accused appeared in person.

The court subsequently adjourned the hearing to September 1 and directed all 23 accused to appear at the next hearing. During the proceedings, counsel for Allu Arjun informed the court that the crucial CD containing CCTV footage and the Call Detail Record (CDR) report related to the case had not yet been provided.

When the judge questioned the police about the documents, government counsel said they would submit all the materials at the next hearing.

What Happened At Sandhya Theatre

The incident occurred on December 4, 2024, around 9.30 pm when Allu Arjun arrived at Sandhya Theatre at RTC Crossroads in Hyderabad to attend a benefit show of Pushpa 2. A large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, leading to a stampede.

Police resorted to a lathi-charge in an attempt to control the crowd. During the chaos, a 35-year-old woman, Revathi, and her nine-year-old son, Sritej, fell to the ground and were trampled. Both suffered severe injuries and lost consciousness.

Police noticed them, moved them away from the crowd and performed Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before rushing them to a nearby private hospital. Revathi died while undergoing treatment, while her son, whose condition was critical, was shifted to NIMS Hospital.

Four members of Revathi's family had gone to the theatre to watch Pushpa 2, but Revathi and Sritej were caught in the stampede. The death of Revathi left the family devastated, while several other people also sustained minor injuries.

The Chikkadpally police registered a case in connection with the incident and subsequently named Allu Arjun as an accused.