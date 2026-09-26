ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sandeepa Dhar On Chumbak, 'The OG' Neena Gupta And Choosing Better OTT Roles Over 'Mediocre' Films

Sandeepa Dhar Reveals Why She Said Yes To Chumbak Before Knowing Her Role ( Special arrangement )

Comedy can look effortless on screen but it rarely is.

For Sandeepa Dhar, Chumbak was a reminder of just how much timing, restraint and chemistry go into making comedy work. In the Netflix series, she plays Kiran Kejriwal, a flight attendant who finds herself surrounded by people who are anything but normal.

Interestingly, Sandeepa believes she was one of the more grounded people in the chaotic world envisioned by Aatish Kapadia, the writer and director of the show. “I think Aatish was the one who had to balance all of us,” she says with a laugh. “We were like a mad set of school children on a picnic.”

The cast got along so well that keeping a straight face became a challenge. Improvisation was constant and so were the laughs on the sets. Sometimes the actors would break during a scene and the entire take had to be repeated.

Sandeepa Dhar: 'I've gotten far better interesting characters on OTT than I have been offered in film' (Special arrangement)

But that chemistry became one of the show's biggest strengths.

Sandeepa points out that ensemble comedy requires a certain amount of trust between actors. Everyone cannot constantly aim for one up and be the funniest person in the room. “If one person has a punchline, you need a balancing factor there,” she explains.

That balance is particularly important when comedy depends on reactions. A punchline may be written for one actor, but the reaction from another actor can determine whether the moment actually lands.

For Sandeepa, that is often harder than delivering a funny dialogue. “It is much easier to do comedy when you have funny dialogues. It is far more difficult to play with just reactions.”

There is a fine line in comedy. Go too far and the reaction becomes irritating. Hold back too much and the joke loses its impact. She feels that Chumbak, which features actors like Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, and Sumeet Raghavan benefited from having a cast that understood that distinction.

Sandeepa Dhar with the team Chumbak (Special arrangement)

Sandeepa's association with Chumbak happened almost randomly. She received a call from casting director Jogi Mallang. Back then she was shooting an intense part for Do Deewane Seher Mein while the team wanted her to audition for a comedy show.

She was unsure if she was in the "right frame of mind to test for a comedy show,” she remembers telling Mallang. However she went for the audition without much preparation.

The real turning point came when Aatish narrated the show to her and did not simply describe the characters. He performed each one of them. He switched between characters, accents and body language while narrating the story. For Sandeepa, it was unlike any narration she had experienced before.

She said yes even before knowing which character she will be playing in the show. “I read half the narration and I told him, listen, I'm doing it. I don't even need to know which character you're offering me,” she shares.