Sandeepa Dhar On Chumbak, 'The OG' Neena Gupta And Choosing Better OTT Roles Over 'Mediocre' Films
In conversation with ETV Bharat, Sandeepa Dhar reveals why she said yes to Chumbak before knowing her role in the Aatish Kapadia's show on Netflix.
By Minal Rudra
Published : September 26, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Comedy can look effortless on screen but it rarely is.
For Sandeepa Dhar, Chumbak was a reminder of just how much timing, restraint and chemistry go into making comedy work. In the Netflix series, she plays Kiran Kejriwal, a flight attendant who finds herself surrounded by people who are anything but normal.
Interestingly, Sandeepa believes she was one of the more grounded people in the chaotic world envisioned by Aatish Kapadia, the writer and director of the show. “I think Aatish was the one who had to balance all of us,” she says with a laugh. “We were like a mad set of school children on a picnic.”
The cast got along so well that keeping a straight face became a challenge. Improvisation was constant and so were the laughs on the sets. Sometimes the actors would break during a scene and the entire take had to be repeated.
But that chemistry became one of the show's biggest strengths.
Sandeepa points out that ensemble comedy requires a certain amount of trust between actors. Everyone cannot constantly aim for one up and be the funniest person in the room. “If one person has a punchline, you need a balancing factor there,” she explains.
That balance is particularly important when comedy depends on reactions. A punchline may be written for one actor, but the reaction from another actor can determine whether the moment actually lands.
For Sandeepa, that is often harder than delivering a funny dialogue. “It is much easier to do comedy when you have funny dialogues. It is far more difficult to play with just reactions.”
There is a fine line in comedy. Go too far and the reaction becomes irritating. Hold back too much and the joke loses its impact. She feels that Chumbak, which features actors like Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, and Sumeet Raghavan benefited from having a cast that understood that distinction.
Sandeepa's association with Chumbak happened almost randomly. She received a call from casting director Jogi Mallang. Back then she was shooting an intense part for Do Deewane Seher Mein while the team wanted her to audition for a comedy show.
She was unsure if she was in the "right frame of mind to test for a comedy show,” she remembers telling Mallang. However she went for the audition without much preparation.
The real turning point came when Aatish narrated the show to her and did not simply describe the characters. He performed each one of them. He switched between characters, accents and body language while narrating the story. For Sandeepa, it was unlike any narration she had experienced before.
She said yes even before knowing which character she will be playing in the show. “I read half the narration and I told him, listen, I'm doing it. I don't even need to know which character you're offering me,” she shares.
That reaction says a lot about what attracted her to the show loaded with seasoned artists. More than her character, what attracted Sandeepa the most was Aatish's world building.
One of the things she particularly appreciated was the way Chumbak approaches gender. She believes the show avoids the familiar formula where male characters get the big comic moments while women remain on the sidelines. “He's (Aatish) not followed gender roles at all,” she says.
The women in Chumbak are active participants in the comedy. They have substantial dialogues and their own comic beats. Meanwhile, the men are not restricted to stereotypical roles either.
Sandeepa points to the way the show handles domestic spaces and relationships as examples. Even the treatment of divorce, she says, has been approached with sensitivity. “I feel like Aatish has written a female part with extreme sensitivity. I feel like he's a man but he understands women and emotions really, really well.”
Her own relationship with Dharmendra's character (played by Sumeet Raghavan) also moves away from conventional ideas of how relationships are usually portrayed in comedy and that for her makes the show feel contemporary.
Sumeet plays several female characters in Chumbak, appearing in different looks and costumes. The portrayal has generated different reactions online. Sandeepa, however, says her experience of watching him on set was very different.
She felt he approached the characters with considerable grace rather than turning them into caricatures. In fact, she jokes that he was more comfortable in a saree than she was. “When I used to watch him dressed up as a woman, he would be so much more graceful than I am,” she says.
Chumbak also gave Sandeepa the chance to work alongside actors she has long admired. “I have grown up watching them,” she says.
Sandeepa says spending time with Neena Gupta off-screen was equally special. The women in the cast became close enough to create a WhatsApp group, which they jokingly called the “Chumbak Girls.”
Sandeepa says she also enjoyed learning just at looking at "the OG Neena ji" work on sets and around people. "One thing that I really admire about her is... If you watch her on screen and then you see her in real life, there is not much of a difference. Because she plays it in a very real space. With her, what you see is what you get."
Interestingly, she does not describe their relationship in conventional senior-junior terms and said they call her “Neens”. That small detail perhaps says more about the atmosphere on the set than any formal description could.
Ask her what's next after Chumbak and the actress says she is not waiting for one particular kind of role. She wants the next interesting one. And then the one after that.
“I don't think I can just sit and wait for things to happen for me,” she says. “I think I'm a hustler.” She is comfortable reaching out to producers she respects. If there is a filmmaker she wants to work with, she does not see anything wrong with sending a message.
Since making her OTT debut with Abhay (2019), Sandeepa feels the medium has offered her something films have not always managed to provide. Visibility plus interesting characters.
There have been gaps between some of her theatrical releases. But she does not necessarily see that as a problem. For her, the quality of the role matters more than the platform. If the choice is between doing a film or an OTT project, she knows what she would pick.
“I feel like I've gotten far better interesting characters on OTT than I have been offered in film.” That has changed the way she looks at the two mediums. "Now I really feel like it's better to explore OTT with interesting characters opposed to mediocre roles in films," she signs off.