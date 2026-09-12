ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Brother Challenges Critics To 'Kill' Prabhas Starrer Spirit

During a recent interview, Pranay publicly invited critics to “kill” his upcoming production venture Spirit, which is directed by Sandeep. He expressed his frustration with the negative reviews that he believes impacted Romanchakam's performance at the box office.

The challenge comes in the wake of a disappointing reception for his recent production, Romanchakam. Pranay produced the Telugu romantic comedy film under the banner of Bhadrakali Pictures, and it is presented by Sandeep.

Hyderabad: A bold statement made by Pranay Reddy Vanga, brother of filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has gone viral. Pranay has issued an open challenge to film critics regarding their reviews of his upcoming film, Spirit starring Prabhas.

"They plucked feathers from a chicken egg. If they are really capable of doing something, let's see when Spirit releases. We will see when it releases," Pranay said.

In his comments, Pranay criticised the role of film critics, labeling their job as “easy” in comparison to the arduous process filmmakers endure during production. He emphasised the significant effort and challenges faced by directors and production teams, suggesting that critics do not fully appreciate these difficulties.

Pranay pointed out that the negative reviews for Romanchakam could be attributed to its status as a smaller film. He also added that that critics may have been more lenient or harsh based on the film's scale. His challenge regarding Spirit indicates a desire to confront critics directly and defend the integrity of the filmmaking process.

Romanchakam, directed by Venu Gopal Reddy, stars Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar in the lead roles. The film aims to resonate with Gen Z audiences through its portrayal of modern dating and friendships. However, the execution is viewed as confusing and lacking authenticity.

Regarding Spirit, the film remains one of the most anticipated releases for Prabhas since its announcement. The project faced controversy due to Sandeep's public fallout with Deepika Padukone, leading to her exit as the original lead. Triptii Dimri has since replaced her, with Prabhas headlining the film.