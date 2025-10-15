ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sambarala Yeti Gattu Glimpse: Sai Durgha Tej Fights Against All Odds And Emerges Victorious In A Dystopian Land

Taking to social media, production house PrimeShow Entertainment released the teaser with the caption, "One man, One land, and the blood & bond that binds them strong #SambaralaYetiGattu ASURA AAGAMANA GLIMPSE OUT NOW. Happy Birthday, Mega Supreme Hero @IamSaiDharamTej." The post immediately caught the attention of fans across social media, who praised the scale and visual grandeur of the glimpse.

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming movie Sambarala Yeti Gattu released the first glimpse on Sai Durgha Tej's birthday, which falls on October 15. The first glimpse, filled with high-octane action and hard-hitting visuals, showcases Sai Durgha Tej in a rugged new avatar - a saviour who emerges from chaos to save his people in a dystopian world.

Directed by debutant Rohith KP, Sambarala Yeti Gattu is bankrolled by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under the PrimeShow Entertainment banner. The glimpse indicates that there is going to be a thrilling tale of a man who fights against all odds and emerges victorious in a world filled with oppression and darkness. Sai Durgha Tej's role, believed to be named Bali, is the leader of a fierce tribe and fights the cruel Asuras in his quest for justice.

The film, which was initially announced last year, was originally slated for a September 25 release. However, following the announcement of Pawan Kalyan's OG release, the makers decided to postpone it. In September, the Sambarala Yeti Gattu team issued an official statement addressing the delay.

The statement read, "SAMBARALA YETIGATTU is one of our most ambitious projects, mounted on a larger-than-life scale with a vision to blend powerful storytelling and world-class technical standards. Every detail, from the visual craft to the emotional depth, is being shaped with utmost care to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience. Due to the unforeseen strike and certain crucial CG works, in order to maintain the quality and grandeur that the story demands, we have taken the collective decision to POSTPONE THE RELEASE OF THE FILM TO A LATER DATE."

Though the plot remains under wraps, the teaser offers glimpses of Sai Durgha Tej's physical transformation and the film's intense, emotionally charged world. Featuring Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead, the movie also stars Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Saikumar, Ananya Nagalla, and Ravi Krishna in pivotal roles. Music for the film is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.