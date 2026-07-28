ETV Bharat / entertainment

Samay Raina's Dig At Alia Bhatt's Alpha Box Office Failure Leaves Raghav Juyal Speechless On India's Got Latent

Hyderabad: Comedian Samay Raina has taken a bold dig at the box office performance of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s film Alpha in the latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2.

The new members-only episode featured actor Raghav Juyal and content creator Niharika NM, who appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai. During the conversation, Samay cracked a joke that indirectly targeted Alpha, which failed to perform as expected at the box office.

While speaking about his film, Raghav mentioned the title Bhai Tera Star Hai more than once. Reacting to this, Samay jokingly said, "Kitni baar khud hi batana padega. Kaisa star hai tu? (How many times will you have to tell people about your own film? What kind of star are you?)"

Raghav quickly responded with a reference to Alia Bhatt, saying, "Alia Bhatt ne bhi khud hi bataya tha. (Alia Bhatt also promoted her own film.)" Samay then took a sly dig at Alpha and replied, "Uski bhi nahi chali fir. (That didn’t work for her film either.)"

The joke has caught the attention of fans on social media as Alia Bhatt and Sharvari were the first guests on India’s Got Latent Season 2. The two actresses had appeared on the show to promote Alpha before its release.