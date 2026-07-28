Samay Raina's Dig At Alia Bhatt's Alpha Box Office Failure Leaves Raghav Juyal Speechless On India's Got Latent
Samay Raina mocked the box office failure of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha on India's Got Latent after Raghav Juyal mentioned the film's promotions.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 28, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Comedian Samay Raina has taken a bold dig at the box office performance of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s film Alpha in the latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2.
The new members-only episode featured actor Raghav Juyal and content creator Niharika NM, who appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai. During the conversation, Samay cracked a joke that indirectly targeted Alpha, which failed to perform as expected at the box office.
While speaking about his film, Raghav mentioned the title Bhai Tera Star Hai more than once. Reacting to this, Samay jokingly said, "Kitni baar khud hi batana padega. Kaisa star hai tu? (How many times will you have to tell people about your own film? What kind of star are you?)"
Raghav quickly responded with a reference to Alia Bhatt, saying, "Alia Bhatt ne bhi khud hi bataya tha. (Alia Bhatt also promoted her own film.)" Samay then took a sly dig at Alpha and replied, "Uski bhi nahi chali fir. (That didn’t work for her film either.)"
The joke has caught the attention of fans on social media as Alia Bhatt and Sharvari were the first guests on India’s Got Latent Season 2. The two actresses had appeared on the show to promote Alpha before its release.
Interestingly, Samay had also supported the film during its release. He had booked an entire theatre for a special screening of Alpha and distributed free tickets to fans. After the show ended, he even video-called Alia Bhatt and told her that the audience had enjoyed the film.
Despite the promotions, Alpha could not meet expectations at the box office. Made on a reported budget of Rs 130 crore, the film earned Rs 100.16 crore worldwide. Directed by Aditya Rawal, the action thriller marked the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe.
The film starred Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. It followed two elite agents on a mission linked to national security. However, the film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences. While Hrithik Roshan’s cameo was appreciated by some viewers, others felt it was unnecessary. The performances of Alia and Sharvari also received mixed reactions.
India’s Got Latent returned with its second season in 2026 after a long break. The show had earlier landed in controversy following remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia, after which all episodes were removed from YouTube. Samay later announced the show’s comeback during his stand-up special Still Alive. The new season is now available on YouTube as well as Netflix.