Samay Raina Breaks Silence on Sunil Pal's Rs 25 Lakh Claim For India's Got Latent S2
Samay Raina and Sunil Pal are coming together for India's Got Latent S2? Speculations were rife after Pal claimed to have received an Rs 25 lakh offer from Raina. Read on for what Raina has to say about the viral claim.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 4, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST
Hyderabad: Comedian Sunil Pal recently made headlines after claiming that standup comic Samay Raina offered him Rs 25 lakh to appear on his show India's Got Latent Season 2. Raina, however, has dismissed Pal's claim. Raina returned with the second season of India's Got Latent on June 21.
Following the controversy surrounding its first season, Pal was one of the voices from the comedy circuit that criticised Raina for the language used on his show. However, after the second season launched on YouTube and Netflix, Pal claimed that Raina had offered him Rs 25 lakh to be part of the panel on India's Got Latent Season 2.
Speaking to the paparazzi about IGL S2, Sunil claimed that he had turned down the offer to appear on the show. "He (Samay) had spoken to me and said he would give me Rs 25 lakh. I said I wouldn’t cuss. He said, 'Don’t do it, but we would be doing that,'" said Pal in Hindi.
After Pal's claim made headlines, Samay took to his Instagram handle to clear the air around the Rs 25 lakh offer. He wrote, "Fake news (crying emojis). Sunil Pal ko Rs 25 lakh? (laughing emojis)."
What made netizens believe Pal's claims was Raina's recent collaboration with Mukesh Khanna. In the past, Khanna had slammed Raina and his show. Verbal attacks and counterattacks from both sides followed. However, the two came together for an advertisement, which made netizens believe there could be some truth to Pal's claims.
Last year, Raina landed in trouble after digital creator Ranveer Allahbadia's "would you rather" question involving incest triggered nationwide outrage. FIRs were filed against the show's creators and Allahbadia. Raina was forced to take down all episodes of his YouTube show.
Back then, Pal criticised the show and said Raina should learn the art of clean comedy from Kapil Sharma. He even called Raina and Allahbadia "terrorists".
When Raina bounced back with his stand-up special, Still Alive, he took a jibe at Pal, calling him "insecure" and "frustrated". The two later came face-to-face for the first time on Kapil Sharma's show where Raina roasted Pal while the latter's jokes were nose-diving.
On the premiere episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, Raina reignited his long-running feud with Pal when he said, "Why don't you brush your teeth?", a joke he had previously made about Pal.
In response, Pal also targeted Raina in a video and said in Hindi, "You told me I don't brush my teeth, right? But you actually brush yours... still, why does so much filth come out of your mouth?"
Meanwhile, India's Got Latent Season 2 began with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as panelists. However, it was the second episode featuring Kiku Sharda, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Chandan Prabhakar that left fans more entertained, with many calling it "this is how a real panel looks". The show is available to stream on Netflix and YouTube.