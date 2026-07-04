ETV Bharat / entertainment

Samay Raina Breaks Silence on Sunil Pal's Rs 25 Lakh Claim For India's Got Latent S2

Hyderabad: Comedian Sunil Pal recently made headlines after claiming that standup comic Samay Raina offered him Rs 25 lakh to appear on his show India's Got Latent Season 2. Raina, however, has dismissed Pal's claim. Raina returned with the second season of India's Got Latent on June 21.

Following the controversy surrounding its first season, Pal was one of the voices from the comedy circuit that criticised Raina for the language used on his show. However, after the second season launched on YouTube and Netflix, Pal claimed that Raina had offered him Rs 25 lakh to be part of the panel on India's Got Latent Season 2.

Speaking to the paparazzi about IGL S2, Sunil claimed that he had turned down the offer to appear on the show. "He (Samay) had spoken to me and said he would give me Rs 25 lakh. I said I wouldn’t cuss. He said, 'Don’t do it, but we would be doing that,'" said Pal in Hindi.

After Pal's claim made headlines, Samay took to his Instagram handle to clear the air around the Rs 25 lakh offer. He wrote, "Fake news (crying emojis). Sunil Pal ko Rs 25 lakh? (laughing emojis)."

What made netizens believe Pal's claims was Raina's recent collaboration with Mukesh Khanna. In the past, Khanna had slammed Raina and his show. Verbal attacks and counterattacks from both sides followed. However, the two came together for an advertisement, which made netizens believe there could be some truth to Pal's claims.