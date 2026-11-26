Samay Raina Becomes World's First YouTube Creator To Cross 1 Million Paid Memberships
Samay Raina becomes the first YouTube creator globally to cross 1 million channel members after making a comeback with India's Got Latent.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 26, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Comedian Samay Raina has become the first YouTube creator globally to cross 1 million channel members. The achievement comes at a time when the comedian has made a strong comeback after facing a major controversy in 2025 over his show, India’s Got Latent.
YouTube confirmed the news in its latest post on the Google India blog. The platform also praised Samay for building a strong connection with his audience through his content and shows.
The YouTube team said, “From host-level banter with Grandmasters to creating the phenomenon that is India’s Got Latent, Samay turned his YouTube channel into the ultimate virtual hangout for millions.”
The team further explained that Samay’s achievement reflects a growing trend among Indian audiences, who are now willing to financially support their favourite creators. It said, “Samay’s 1-million-channel-member landmark captures a much bigger cultural moment happening across India right now. Audiences aren’t just watching from the sidelines anymore; they’re choosing to show up for their favourite creators in deeply personal, meaningful ways.”
According to the platform, more than 1.2 million fans in India purchased at least one YouTube channel membership in June 2026 alone. This also led to a growth of over 25% in membership revenue for Indian creators compared to the previous year. Samay currently has 12.4 million subscribers on the platform.
Samay’s achievement is particularly important considering the difficult period he went through after the India’s Got Latent controversy in February 2025. The issue began when YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made an objectionable remark about parents and incest during an episode of the show. The comment sparked widespread criticism on social media and led to several police complaints and FIRs against Ranveer, Samay and others associated with the show.
Following the backlash, Ranveer issued a public apology. Samay also apologised and announced that he had removed all episodes of India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel.
During the finale episode of the show’s second season, Samay spoke about how difficult that period was for him. He revealed that he was depressed while staying in Canada and often wondered if he would ever be able to bring the show back.
“I used to ask ChatGPT, ‘When do you think Samay Raina will ever be able to bring his show back?’ ChatGPT would reply, ‘It’s unclear right now. Then I used to write, ‘Please say yes.’ I had no idea that the show would come back in this manner,” he said.
In 2026, Samay returned to the spotlight with his comedy special Still Alive, in which he spoke about his experiences during the controversy. He also announced the second season of India’s Got Latent, much to the excitement of his fans.
The new season was released on YouTube and Netflix. It featured several popular names, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi and Karan Aujla, as panellists.