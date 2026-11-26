ETV Bharat / entertainment

Samay Raina Becomes World's First YouTube Creator To Cross 1 Million Paid Memberships

Hyderabad: Comedian Samay Raina has become the first YouTube creator globally to cross 1 million channel members. The achievement comes at a time when the comedian has made a strong comeback after facing a major controversy in 2025 over his show, India’s Got Latent.

YouTube confirmed the news in its latest post on the Google India blog. The platform also praised Samay for building a strong connection with his audience through his content and shows.

The YouTube team said, “From host-level banter with Grandmasters to creating the phenomenon that is India’s Got Latent, Samay turned his YouTube channel into the ultimate virtual hangout for millions.”

The team further explained that Samay’s achievement reflects a growing trend among Indian audiences, who are now willing to financially support their favourite creators. It said, “Samay’s 1-million-channel-member landmark captures a much bigger cultural moment happening across India right now. Audiences aren’t just watching from the sidelines anymore; they’re choosing to show up for their favourite creators in deeply personal, meaningful ways.”

According to the platform, more than 1.2 million fans in India purchased at least one YouTube channel membership in June 2026 alone. This also led to a growth of over 25% in membership revenue for Indian creators compared to the previous year. Samay currently has 12.4 million subscribers on the platform.

Samay’s achievement is particularly important considering the difficult period he went through after the India’s Got Latent controversy in February 2025. The issue began when YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made an objectionable remark about parents and incest during an episode of the show. The comment sparked widespread criticism on social media and led to several police complaints and FIRs against Ranveer, Samay and others associated with the show.