ETV Bharat / entertainment

Samay Raina And Medha Shankr To Appear Together On Koffee With Karan Season 9? Read To Know

Samay Raina And Medha Shankr To Appear Together On Koffee With Karan Season 9? ( Photo: IANS, Show Poster )

Hyderabad: Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina may soon make his debut on filmmaker Karan Johar’s popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan 9. His latest Instagram Story has sparked rumours about his possible appearance on the show, with reports suggesting that he could share the famous couch with actress Medha Shankr, known for her role in 12th Fail.

Samay recently shared a picture of the Koffee With Karan Season 9 poster on his Instagram Story. He did not add any caption to the post but used the song The World Is Yours as background music. While he has not explained the reason behind sharing the poster, the post has made fans wonder if he is hinting at his appearance on the show.