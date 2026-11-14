Samay Raina And Medha Shankr To Appear Together On Koffee With Karan Season 9? Read To Know
Samay Raina's Instagram Story sparks rumours that he may appear on Koffee With Karan 9 alongside 12th Fail actor Medha Shankr.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 14, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina may soon make his debut on filmmaker Karan Johar’s popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan 9. His latest Instagram Story has sparked rumours about his possible appearance on the show, with reports suggesting that he could share the famous couch with actress Medha Shankr, known for her role in 12th Fail.
Samay recently shared a picture of the Koffee With Karan Season 9 poster on his Instagram Story. He did not add any caption to the post but used the song The World Is Yours as background music. While he has not explained the reason behind sharing the poster, the post has made fans wonder if he is hinting at his appearance on the show.
According to several posts on X, Samay could appear on Koffee With Karan 9 along with Medha Shankr. Some reports also claim that their episode could be the second-to-last one of the season. However, neither Samay nor Medha has confirmed the news. Karan Johar and the show’s makers have also not shared any details about the reported episode.
Samay Raina and Medha Shankr finally making their Koffee with Karan debut 🚨☕ Samay just casually dropped an Instagram story teasing Koffee With Karan Season 9 dropping on JioHotstar and the internet is going wild. Word on the street is that he is actually hitting the couch with his girlfriend Medha Shankr, and it's officially locked in as the second to last episode of this season. The fact that we are seeing pictures of them together right as this announcement drops is such a wild crossover. I already know Samay is going to be an absolute menace facing Karan Johar, and the chaotic energy they are about to bring to that couch is genuinely going to be unmatched man. 🙏— ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ (@ReignOfBateman) November 13, 2026
Interestingly, Samay’s name had already come up on the show during an episode featuring actor Varun Dhawan. During one of the fun segments, Varun was asked to call someone and make them say, "Hi Karan, it’s me."
The actor decided to call Samay. However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when the comedian casually told him that he was spending time with his girlfriend.
So the rumours about Samay Raina having a girlfriend might actually be TRUE 😭👀 Varun Dhawan called Samay during Koffee With Karan, and Samay casually revealed that he was chilling with his girlfriend. 💀😂 Bro really dropped a hint without even trying! 🤯❤️ https://t.co/HX35jLjEUB— Yash Negi (@yashsystum) October 28, 2026
Karan Johar, who was listening to their conversation, reminded Samay that he was on Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker then jokingly asked him to come on the show and speak openly about his girlfriend. This moment caught the attention of viewers and made many curious about whether Samay would ever appear on the show.
Koffee With Karan Season 9 premiered on October 14, 2026, on JioHotstar. The season has featured several popular celebrities, including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The show streams new episodes every Wednesday at 7 pm on JioHotstar.