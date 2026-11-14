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Samay Raina And Medha Shankr To Appear Together On Koffee With Karan Season 9? Read To Know

Samay Raina's Instagram Story sparks rumours that he may appear on Koffee With Karan 9 alongside 12th Fail actor Medha Shankr.

Samay Raina And Medha Shankr To Appear Together On Koffee With Karan Season 9?
Samay Raina And Medha Shankr To Appear Together On Koffee With Karan Season 9? (Photo: IANS, Show Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 14, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina may soon make his debut on filmmaker Karan Johar’s popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan 9. His latest Instagram Story has sparked rumours about his possible appearance on the show, with reports suggesting that he could share the famous couch with actress Medha Shankr, known for her role in 12th Fail.

Samay recently shared a picture of the Koffee With Karan Season 9 poster on his Instagram Story. He did not add any caption to the post but used the song The World Is Yours as background music. While he has not explained the reason behind sharing the poster, the post has made fans wonder if he is hinting at his appearance on the show.

Samay Raina's Instagram Story
Samay Raina's Instagram Story (Photo: IG)

According to several posts on X, Samay could appear on Koffee With Karan 9 along with Medha Shankr. Some reports also claim that their episode could be the second-to-last one of the season. However, neither Samay nor Medha has confirmed the news. Karan Johar and the show’s makers have also not shared any details about the reported episode.

Interestingly, Samay’s name had already come up on the show during an episode featuring actor Varun Dhawan. During one of the fun segments, Varun was asked to call someone and make them say, "Hi Karan, it’s me."

The actor decided to call Samay. However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when the comedian casually told him that he was spending time with his girlfriend.

Karan Johar, who was listening to their conversation, reminded Samay that he was on Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker then jokingly asked him to come on the show and speak openly about his girlfriend. This moment caught the attention of viewers and made many curious about whether Samay would ever appear on the show.

Koffee With Karan Season 9 premiered on October 14, 2026, on JioHotstar. The season has featured several popular celebrities, including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The show streams new episodes every Wednesday at 7 pm on JioHotstar.

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KOFFEE WITH KARAN SEASON 9
SAMAY RAINA KOFFEE WITH KARAN
SAMAY RAINA
SAMAY RAINA GIRLFRIEND
SAMAY RAINA MEDHA SHANKR ON KOFFEE

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