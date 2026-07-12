'We Did 100 Crores!': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates As Maa Inti Bangaaram Becomes Highest-Grossing Women-Led Telugu Film
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her emotional reaction after Raj Nidimoru revealed that Maa Inti Bangaaram had crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 12, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating a career-defining milestone after her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The achievement is extra special as the film has become the first female-led Telugu film to enter the Rs 100 crore club, creating a new benchmark for women-centric cinema.
The actor shared a heartwarming video on social media that captured her genuine reaction to the news. In the clip, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru hands Samantha an iPad and asks, "Do you want to see something cool?" Curious, she unlocks the device and is left speechless after seeing the film's box office numbers. Moments later, she beams with joy and says, "We did 100 crores," unable to hide her excitement.
However, the celebration came with an emotional reflection. Samantha revealed that before the film's release, she was constantly worried about whether audiences even knew the movie existed. She recalled a conversation that stayed with her. A friend had called an exhibitor in a B-centre to ask how Maa Inti Bangaaram would perform. Unaware that Samantha was listening, the exhibitor replied without hesitation, saying that people would watch a heroine only alongside a big male star, but not in a film led by a woman.
Sharing the incident, Samantha wrote that the response reflected the mindset surrounding female-led films before the movie's release. "I think real change only happens when someone is willing to take a risk," she wrote, adding, "Most of the time those risks don't pay off. Every once in a while, they do. For us, this one did." She added that she hopes the film's success changes perceptions across the industry. Instead of immediately dismissing women-led films, she wishes exhibitors would at least respond with, "Let's see."
Her heartfelt note struck a chord with fans and celebrities alike. Actor Kajal Aggarwal congratulated Samantha, commenting, "Huge congratulations! You and your team deserve all this and more." Fans also flooded the comments section with messages celebrating the historic achievement. One admirer wrote, "They may say 'Let's see!' And one day they'll see." Another called Samantha the "history-making queen" for leading the first Telugu female-centric film to cross Rs 100 crore.
Directed by Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram is created by Raj Nidimoru and produced by Raj, Samantha and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. The action thriller follows the story of a former assassin who is forced to return to her violent past after her family comes under threat.
Made on a reported budget of around Rs 35 crore, the film has earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide in just 23 days of its release, delivering a return of more than 300 per cent. It has also surpassed Rudhramadevi to become the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film of all time. Apart from Samantha, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, Sreemukhi and Anand in key roles.