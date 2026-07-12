ETV Bharat / entertainment

'We Did 100 Crores!': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates As Maa Inti Bangaaram Becomes Highest-Grossing Women-Led Telugu Film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates Maa Inti Bangaaram Rs 100 crore milestone ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating a career-defining milestone after her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The achievement is extra special as the film has become the first female-led Telugu film to enter the Rs 100 crore club, creating a new benchmark for women-centric cinema. The actor shared a heartwarming video on social media that captured her genuine reaction to the news. In the clip, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru hands Samantha an iPad and asks, "Do you want to see something cool?" Curious, she unlocks the device and is left speechless after seeing the film's box office numbers. Moments later, she beams with joy and says, "We did 100 crores," unable to hide her excitement. However, the celebration came with an emotional reflection. Samantha revealed that before the film's release, she was constantly worried about whether audiences even knew the movie existed. She recalled a conversation that stayed with her. A friend had called an exhibitor in a B-centre to ask how Maa Inti Bangaaram would perform. Unaware that Samantha was listening, the exhibitor replied without hesitation, saying that people would watch a heroine only alongside a big male star, but not in a film led by a woman.