Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ties The Knot With Raj Nidimoru - Check Couple's First Wedding Pics
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on Monday morning in a deeply private ceremony. Check the couple's first pictures from their wedding.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ties The Knot With Raj Nidimoru (Photo: IG)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 1, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, confirming weeks of speculation about their growing relationship. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared the dreamy pictures from the wedding.
According to reports, the couple exchanged vows on Monday morning in a deeply private ceremony attended by only family members and close friends.