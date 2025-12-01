ETV Bharat / entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ties The Knot With Raj Nidimoru - Check Couple's First Wedding Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ties The Knot With Raj Nidimoru ( Photo: IG )

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, confirming weeks of speculation about their growing relationship. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared the dreamy pictures from the wedding.