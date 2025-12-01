ETV Bharat / entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ties The Knot With Raj Nidimoru - Check Couple's First Wedding Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on Monday morning in a deeply private ceremony. Check the couple's first pictures from their wedding.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ties The Knot With Raj Nidimoru
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ties The Knot With Raj Nidimoru (Photo: IG)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : December 1, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, confirming weeks of speculation about their growing relationship. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared the dreamy pictures from the wedding.

According to reports, the couple exchanged vows on Monday morning in a deeply private ceremony attended by only family members and close friends.

TAGGED:

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU MARRIAGE
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU RAJ NIDIMORU
RAJ NIDIMORU
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU WEDDING

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.