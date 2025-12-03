'So Blessed': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Thanks Raj Nidimoru's Sister For Heartfelt Welcome Into The Family
Samantha Ruth Prabhu thanked her husband Raj Nidimoru's sister, Sheetal, for a heartfelt welcome after the couple's intimate wedding in Coimbatore.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 3, 2025 at 11:05 AM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1, has expressed her gratitude to Raj's sister, Sheetal Nidimoru, for warmly welcoming her into the family. Sheetal took to her Instagram handle and shared the first family picture from the couple's wedding alongside a heartfelt note.
Samantha shared Sheetal's post on her Instagram Story, writing, "Thank you, my darling @sheetalnidimoru (followed by red heart emojis). So blessed to have you in my life."
On Tuesday, Sheetal shared the first family photo and wrote, "While praying to Shiva in the Chandrakund today… soaked, shivering, during the pradoṣha time, I found myself embracing the Shivalingam with a heart full of tears. Not tears of pain… but tears of gratitude. Gratitude for the peace I feel in this moment, for the clarity that has settled around our family, and for the deep sense of 'gentle alignment' in Raj and Samantha's journey."
She further penned, "As a family, we feel so proud of how they are walking forward…with calm dignity, honesty, and a steadiness that only comes when two hearts choose the same path with intention. And as a family, we stand by them together, fully, joyfully, and without hesitation, blessing them and supporting them in every way. Doing these Isha rituals together as a family on such a sacred day felt like life aligning itself in the most beautiful way. It reminded me that some relationships don’t just happen… they arrive with peace."
She added, "As I light the sesame oil lamps, my heart prayed for only one thing: May everyone find a love that feels this peaceful, this steady, and this right." Soon after the post was shared, Samantha was quick to respond. She commented with a face holding back tears and a heart emoji, followed by "Love you."
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru married in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, attended by only 30 people, including their close friends and family members. For their special day, Samantha wore a traditional red saree, while Raj opted for an ivory kurta set.
The couple's connection is believed to have begun around the time of The Family Man 2. Their bond deepened during their collaboration on Citadel: Honey Bunny. This is the second marriage for both. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. They got separated in 2021. Raj divorced from Sshyamali De in 2022.
