ETV Bharat / entertainment

'So Blessed': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Thanks Raj Nidimoru's Sister For Heartfelt Welcome Into The Family

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Thanks Raj Nidimoru's Sister For Heartfelt Welcome Into The Family ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1, has expressed her gratitude to Raj's sister, Sheetal Nidimoru, for warmly welcoming her into the family. Sheetal took to her Instagram handle and shared the first family picture from the couple's wedding alongside a heartfelt note. Samantha shared Sheetal's post on her Instagram Story, writing, "Thank you, my darling @sheetalnidimoru (followed by red heart emojis). So blessed to have you in my life." Samantha Ruth Prabhu Thanks Raj Nidimoru's Sister For Heartfelt Welcome Into The Family (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's IG Story) On Tuesday, Sheetal shared the first family photo and wrote, "While praying to Shiva in the Chandrakund today… soaked, shivering, during the pradoṣha time, I found myself embracing the Shivalingam with a heart full of tears. Not tears of pain… but tears of gratitude. Gratitude for the peace I feel in this moment, for the clarity that has settled around our family, and for the deep sense of 'gentle alignment' in Raj and Samantha's journey."