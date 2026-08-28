Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Pregnancy Update, Says 'Didn't Expect' To Feel This Empowered
Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about pregnancy during an Instagram AMA, revealing she has gained 11 kgs and feels empowered while embracing motherhood.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 28, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying her pregnancy journey and has been sharing small glimpses of the special phase with her fans. The actor recently took a break from work after announcing that she is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. On Friday, Samantha interacted with fans through an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram and spoke about her experience of becoming a mother.
During the session, Samantha asked new mothers, “New mamas, how we doing?” Several fans replied by sharing their own experiences of motherhood, and Samantha joined in with an update about her pregnancy.
One fan spoke about gaining weight during pregnancy. Responding to the fan, Samantha revealed that she has already gained 11 kg. “I feel ya. 11 kgs up already,” she said.
Another fan spoke about experiencing “mom brain” and said that sometimes she starts a sentence without knowing where it is going. Samantha replied, “Can't wait (followed by a rolling eyes emoji).”
A new mother also shared that she is busy feeding, burping and rocking her baby before starting the routine all over again. Samantha responded with a light-hearted comment, saying, “That already sounds like a full-time job!”
Another fan said that motherhood has made her want to “set the bar higher for myself.” Samantha agreed with her and opened up about how pregnancy has made her feel. “Love that for you! Didn't expect to feel this empowered by this whole thing. Thought I'd be mostly overwhelmed,” she said.
When another fan directly asked Samantha if she was enjoying this phase, the actor gave a heartfelt response. “With all my heart,” she said.
Samantha has also been giving fans a glimpse of her pregnancy journey on social media. She recently shared pictures from her babymoon in Vietnam, where she was seen showing off her baby bump. The pictures received plenty of love from fans, who also noticed her pregnancy glow.
Samantha and Raj Nidimoru made their relationship official in 2025 with a traditional yogic ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The couple recently celebrated the success of their film Maa Inti Bangaaram, which was directed by Nandini Reddy. Samantha starred in and produced the film, while Raj served as its creator.
The actor later confirmed that she was expecting her first child with Raj. Since then, Samantha has been sharing moments from her motherhood journey with her fans.