ETV Bharat / entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Pregnancy Update, Says 'Didn't Expect' To Feel This Empowered

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Pregnancy Update, Says 'Didn't Expect' To Feel This Empowered ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying her pregnancy journey and has been sharing small glimpses of the special phase with her fans. The actor recently took a break from work after announcing that she is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. On Friday, Samantha interacted with fans through an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram and spoke about her experience of becoming a mother. During the session, Samantha asked new mothers, “New mamas, how we doing?” Several fans replied by sharing their own experiences of motherhood, and Samantha joined in with an update about her pregnancy. One fan spoke about gaining weight during pregnancy. Responding to the fan, Samantha revealed that she has already gained 11 kg. “I feel ya. 11 kgs up already,” she said. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Story (Photo: IG) Another fan spoke about experiencing “mom brain” and said that sometimes she starts a sentence without knowing where it is going. Samantha replied, “Can't wait (followed by a rolling eyes emoji).”