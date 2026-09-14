ETV Bharat / entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Baby Shower Pics, Raj Nidimoru Showers Her With Rose Petals

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared glimpses from her traditional baby shower ceremony. The actor, who is expecting her first child with her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, looked radiant in the pictures as she took part in the special celebrations.

Samantha shared a series of pictures from the ceremony on Instagram. In one of the glimpses, Raj was seen showering rose petals on the mom-to-be. Other pictures showed Samantha taking part in traditional rituals as women around her chanted mantras.

For the ceremony, Samantha wore a yellow traditional outfit and kept her look simple. She left her hair open and opted for minimal makeup. She completed her look with a silver choker, matching earrings and bangles.

The actor also opened up about the meaning behind the rituals performed during the ceremony. She said that she has always respected Indian traditions, even when she did not understand the meaning behind every ritual.

“I have always had a deep respect for our traditions. I may not understand the meaning behind every ritual, but I have always believed that there is something deeper at work… in the sound of a mantra, the energy created through chanting, and the careful way the ancient practices have been passed down through generations,” Samantha wrote.