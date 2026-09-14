Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Baby Shower Pics, Raj Nidimoru Showers Her With Rose Petals
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared dreamy pictures from her traditional baby shower, featuring Raj Nidimoru showering her with rose petals amid sacred chants and rituals.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 14, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared glimpses from her traditional baby shower ceremony. The actor, who is expecting her first child with her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, looked radiant in the pictures as she took part in the special celebrations.
Samantha shared a series of pictures from the ceremony on Instagram. In one of the glimpses, Raj was seen showering rose petals on the mom-to-be. Other pictures showed Samantha taking part in traditional rituals as women around her chanted mantras.
For the ceremony, Samantha wore a yellow traditional outfit and kept her look simple. She left her hair open and opted for minimal makeup. She completed her look with a silver choker, matching earrings and bangles.
The actor also opened up about the meaning behind the rituals performed during the ceremony. She said that she has always respected Indian traditions, even when she did not understand the meaning behind every ritual.
“I have always had a deep respect for our traditions. I may not understand the meaning behind every ritual, but I have always believed that there is something deeper at work… in the sound of a mantra, the energy created through chanting, and the careful way the ancient practices have been passed down through generations,” Samantha wrote.
The ceremony included a Sri Vidya ritual called Kalaa Aavarana. Samantha explained that the ritual honours the 94 kalas of Devi and connects them with the seven chakras of the mother-to-be. Sacred water and mantras are used as part of the ceremony.
She also spoke about how the ritual celebrates motherhood. According to Samantha, the mother-to-be is treated as Devi and honoured as the creator of a new life.
“What moved me most was the way the mother is seen through this ritual. She is honoured as Devi herself, as the sacred creator through whom another life is taking form. It is a blessing for the child growing within her and also for the woman who is being born into a new version of herself,” she wrote.
The ceremony also featured the Sri Chakra Yantram and the chanting of the Devi Khadgamaala. Samantha said the mantras are believed to create a protective space around the mother and child and give the unborn baby a spiritual imprint, or samskaara.
Sharing her experience, Samantha said she found the ceremony deeply meaningful after learning about the rituals. “There was something incredibly powerful about sitting there, experiencing all of this while understanding what was being invoked for me and for the baby,” she wrote.
Raj was also seen beside Samantha during the celebrations. Her friends Shilpa Reddy and Neeraja Kona were among those present at the ceremony.
Samantha and Raj got married in December 2025 and are now preparing to welcome their first child. The actor is currently on a maternity break and has been sharing small glimpses of her pregnancy journey with her fans.
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