ETV Bharat / entertainment

Samantha Says She's Ready To Embrace Motherhood Despite Knowing 'Having A Child Changes A Woman's Entire Life'

“Everyone tells me having a child changes your entire life. I think I'm ready for that change,” she said in an interaction with a newswire. Samantha’s words come at a time when she is preparing to take a break from work and focus on motherhood. She confirmed her pregnancy in June during the success meet of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad. The actor also said that she would be taking maternity leave after completing her current commitments.

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is entering a new phase of her life. The actor, who is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, recently opened up about motherhood and the major change it will bring to her life. Samantha said she feels ready to embrace this new journey.

She also spoke about the role Raj plays in her life and how he continues to support her. “Every single time, Raj seems to have more faith in me than I do. He never lets me give up,” she said. The two have also worked together professionally, with Raj being involved in Maa Inti Bangaaram. The film, directed by Nandini Reddy, marked Samantha’s return to the big screen after a three-year gap.

Samantha and Raj got married in December 2025 in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore. The couple is now preparing to welcome their first child. Samantha has also spoken openly about how important motherhood is to her and has said that she is looking forward to experiencing this phase of her life.

During the same interview, Samantha also spoke about the importance of women making their own choices. She said, “The biggest lie that women are told is that we have to wait to be chosen and not choose, whether it's for the right job, the right relationship or the promotion. It's now time that women understand that the choice is ours.”

On the work front, Samantha’s recent film Maa Inti Bangaaram has already completed its theatrical run, while she is now taking a maternity break. Her upcoming projects include the Netflix series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Raj has also confirmed that Maa Inti Bangaaram 2 is being planned, with the same team expected to return. The sequel is expected to be Samantha’s comeback project after her maternity break.