Samantha Says She Closed Herself Off After Divorce From Naga Chaitanya, Credits Raj Nidimoru For Change

Published : February 23, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been very vocal about finding love again after going through a very difficult time in her personal life. In a recent interview with a magazine, the actor opened up about how her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya affected her and how filmmaker Raj Nidimoru encouraged her to believe in love and trust again.
The actor revealed that after her split, she had closed herself off emotionally and didn't think that she would ever be able to rely on anyone again.
Reflecting on that difficult period, she said, "When I went through a separation, I closed up completely. I didn't think it would ever be possible to rely on someone else. Thankfully, I was vulnerable enough to accept that kind of love and friendship. And I'm a much better person because of the relationship I'm in. Because of the person Raj (Nidimoru) is."
The actor said the last few years have changed her in many ways. According to her, the difference is visible not only to her but also to people close to her. She shared an incident about meeting an old friend who noticed the change in her.
She said, "I met an old friend a few days ago, and she sent me a voice note afterwards saying, 'This is the first time in a long time that I feel like you're not struggling to breathe.' I'm not performing anymore."
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had their first encounter on the sets of the Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010, which was Samantha's debut film. They became close friends, and their friendship blossomed into love. They tied the knot in 2017 in a lavish ceremony. However, after four years of marriage, they announced their split in 2021. They have not revealed the reasons behind their divorce. In 2024, Chaitanya married actor Sobhita Dhulipala.
Samantha later found companionship in Raj Nidimoru. The two reportedly met during the second season of the web series The Family Man in 2021, where Samantha played the role of Raji. Dating rumours began in 2024 during their collaboration on Citadel. Though they did not confirm the relationship at the time, fans often spotted them together at public events and holidays.
On December 1, 2025, Samantha and Raj got married in a traditional Linga Bhairava Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family members.
On the work front, Samantha and Raj are collaborating again on a new film titled Maa Inti Bangaaram. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth, and Gautami in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on May 15 this year.
