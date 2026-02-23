ETV Bharat / entertainment

Samantha Says She Closed Herself Off After Divorce From Naga Chaitanya, Credits Raj Nidimoru For Change

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been very vocal about finding love again after going through a very difficult time in her personal life. In a recent interview with a magazine, the actor opened up about how her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya affected her and how filmmaker Raj Nidimoru encouraged her to believe in love and trust again.

The actor revealed that after her split, she had closed herself off emotionally and didn't think that she would ever be able to rely on anyone again.

Reflecting on that difficult period, she said, "When I went through a separation, I closed up completely. I didn't think it would ever be possible to rely on someone else. Thankfully, I was vulnerable enough to accept that kind of love and friendship. And I'm a much better person because of the relationship I'm in. Because of the person Raj (Nidimoru) is."

The actor said the last few years have changed her in many ways. According to her, the difference is visible not only to her but also to people close to her. She shared an incident about meeting an old friend who noticed the change in her.