'Baby Bump' Or Just Rumours? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Latest Video Leaves Fans Convinced She's Pregnant
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram success celebration video with husband Raj Nidimoru has sparked pregnancy rumours, with fans claiming they spotted a baby bump.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 20, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently celebrating the success of her latest release, Maa Inti Bangaaram. However, a recent video from the film’s success celebration has shifted attention away from the movie and towards the actor’s personal life, with fans speculating that she may be expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru.
The video, which surfaced on social media on Saturday, shows Samantha cutting a cake alongside Raj and members of the Maa Inti Bangaaram team as they celebrated the film’s positive initial response. While the celebration itself drew attention, many fans focused on Samantha’s appearance in the clip and began speculating that she might be pregnant.
In the video, Samantha is seen wearing a fitted white T-shirt and blue jeans, while Raj appears in a brown button-down shirt layered over a black T-shirt with jeans and a cap. Soon after the video went viral, social media users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.
One fan wrote, "I usually don’t go with the rumours and edited clips. But this truly seems like she’s pregnant, and I’m so happy for her." Another commented, "Yes, it’s a baby bump, congratulations, Samantha." A third user wrote, "Advance congratulations, Sam." Another fan added, "Happy for her. Let her cherish every moment of it."
The speculation gained further attention after reports claimed that Samantha's baby bump was visible in photos from the celebration. Some media outlets also reported that sources close to the actor had confirmed that she is expecting a child. However, neither Samantha nor Raj has officially commented on the rumours so far.
The buzz comes shortly after the couple made headlines during a visit to the Tirumala temple ahead of the film’s release. Samantha and Raj were accompanied by members of the film’s team as they offered prayers at the Lord Balaji temple. Videos from the visit went viral online, showing Raj keeping an arm around Samantha and shielding her from the crowd as they exited the temple premises.
Samantha and Raj tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore. The actor later shared glimpses from the wedding on Instagram. The couple first worked together on The Family Man 2, and rumours about their relationship had been circulating for some time before their marriage.
Professionally, the pair recently collaborated on Maa Inti Bangaaram, a family action-comedy directed by Nandini Reddy. The film marks Samantha’s reunion with the filmmaker after Oh! Baby (2019), while the screenplay was written by Raj Nidimoru and Vasanth Maringanti.
Released in theatres on June 19, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha and Srinivas Gavireddy in key roles.