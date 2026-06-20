ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Baby Bump' Or Just Rumours? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Latest Video Leaves Fans Convinced She's Pregnant

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently celebrating the success of her latest release, Maa Inti Bangaaram. However, a recent video from the film’s success celebration has shifted attention away from the movie and towards the actor’s personal life, with fans speculating that she may be expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru.

The video, which surfaced on social media on Saturday, shows Samantha cutting a cake alongside Raj and members of the Maa Inti Bangaaram team as they celebrated the film’s positive initial response. While the celebration itself drew attention, many fans focused on Samantha’s appearance in the clip and began speculating that she might be pregnant.

In the video, Samantha is seen wearing a fitted white T-shirt and blue jeans, while Raj appears in a brown button-down shirt layered over a black T-shirt with jeans and a cap. Soon after the video went viral, social media users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

One fan wrote, "I usually don’t go with the rumours and edited clips. But this truly seems like she’s pregnant, and I’m so happy for her." Another commented, "Yes, it’s a baby bump, congratulations, Samantha." A third user wrote, "Advance congratulations, Sam." Another fan added, "Happy for her. Let her cherish every moment of it."