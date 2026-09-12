ETV Bharat / entertainment

Samantha Opens Up On Why She Considered Giving Up Films: 'Didn't Want A Whole Set Waiting, Wasting Time'

"Once I took that break for a year, I felt like I wanted to do other things. And I was also a bit scared, because I was told, from a health perspective, to take it easy and to maybe find other things to do. So, I took that advice seriously, and tried to find things I genuinely believed in. I invested in many, many businesses. I’m a serial entrepreneur, I’ve been told and I was really enjoying life," shared Samantha in an interview.

In a recent interview, Samantha revealed why she wanted to quit the career. She shared that filming Citadel while managing her health condition was challenging, leading her to consider transitioning entirely behind the scenes to produce films like Maa Inti Bangaaram.

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu had previously shared that she considered quitting acting following a year-long health break for Myositis. The actress-turned-producer, who is basking in the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram (MIB) and preparing to embrace motherhood, has now revealed what and who encouraged her to continue the career she built over the past two decades.

Samantha further said that she shot Citadel while dealing with Myositis and it was not a 'pleasant experience.' Looking back at physically tough phase, Samantha said, "I didn’t want a whole set waiting, people’s time wasted. So, I thought, let me produce MIB, let me be happy behind the scenes, watching amazing films I truly believed in get made. I’d made peace with that decision."

However, Raj along with co-producer Himank Duvvuru, convinced her to return to acting for the role. Samantha noted that the strength of the script and its appeal to audiences ultimately motivated her to accept the project.

"After a bit of reluctance, I agreed to do it, and I’m so happy that I did. Every single time, Raj seems to have more faith in me than I do. I remember with Citadel too, I was ready to give up. I sent them the mail, but they didn’t give up on me. Same with MIB," she said.

When asked what convinced her to continue acting, Samantha said, "Mostly, Sai Pallavi turning it down, and I knew there was gold in the script, that this was something women would want to watch. I couldn’t see this project not happen."

Samantha also shared that she was aware of Maa Inti Bangaram arriving after her being away from big screen for three years and perception in the industry. She noted that the production team was very mindful of resources to ensure the film became profitable right from the first ticket sale. Maa Inti Bangaaram conceived by Raj and directed by Nadini Reddy crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office upon its release last June.