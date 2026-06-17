ETV Bharat / entertainment

'He Will Surprise Even Believers': Samantha Meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Says He Can 'Make A Difference'

Samantha also spoke about the challenges of moving from films into politics. According to her, it takes courage to leave behind a field where one has already achieved success and enter a completely different space with much bigger responsibilities.

The actor said she had always believed Vijay was destined for something beyond cinema. “I’ve always felt that Vijay sir was never meant to be just a hero on screen. His energy, his presence, and the way people respond to him always felt like he was meant for something bigger,” she wrote.

Sharing her thoughts, Samantha wrote, “When I landed in Chennai today, I felt this immense sense of happiness. I was going to meet our CM.”

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor-turned-politician Vijay in Chennai and shared a heartfelt note about the meeting on social media. The actor posted a couple of pictures with Vijay and praised his decision to step into public service after a successful film career.

“What inspires me most is the courage it takes to step into a completely new arena. To leave behind what you have already mastered and take on a challenge where the stakes are so much higher. Not because it is easy, but because you believe you can make a difference,” she said.

The actor added that while many people feel a desire to contribute to society, only a few actually act on it. “I think all of us, at some point in our lives, are called to do more. To look beyond ourselves and ask how we can contribute. Very few people actually answer that call.”

Expressing confidence in Vijay’s future as a political leader, Samantha wrote, “I have a feeling Vijay sir will surprise even the people who already believe in him. Not because of the position he holds, but because of the intent with which he approaches it.”

She concluded her note by wishing him success in his new role. “Wishing him strength, wisdom and the courage to stay the course. And for every young person watching, may this be a reminder that life can be so much bigger than the dream you started with. ”

Vijay took charge as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10 after proving his majority. Meanwhile, his final film, Jana Nayagan, is still awaiting certification from the CBFC.

Speaking of Samantha’s work front, she is busy promoting her upcoming Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the family action drama is produced by Samantha, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Duvvuru. The film also stars Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles and is scheduled to release on June 19.