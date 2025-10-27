ETV Bharat / entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaram Goes On Floors, Actor Says 'Can't Wait To Share What We're Creating'

Samantha posted glimpses from the mahurat on Instagram, where she was seen wearing a red salwar suit, along with her pet dog Hash. In one of the photos, a note on Hash's picture read, "What are you looking at? They are busy shooting." The actor captioned her post, "Started our journey with the Muhurtham of #MaaIntiBangaram, surrounded by love & blessings. We can't wait to share with you what we're creating… need all your love and support as we begin this special film."

Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha, and Himank Duvvuru under the banner of Tralala Moving Pictures, the project marks yet another collaboration between Samantha and director Nandini Reddy after their blockbuster Oh! Baby. The team has some of the industry's best talent, with Om Prakash handling the cinematography, Santosh Narayanan at music, Vasanth Maringanti working on the story and screenplay, and Pallavi Singh on costumes.

Speaking about the new chapter in her career, Samantha said, "Maa Inti Bangaram is a film that spoke straight to my heart the moment I heard it. To be producing and acting in it under Tralala Moving Pictures feels deeply personal. It's a story rooted in love, belonging, and strength, and I'm thrilled to be collaborating once again with Nandini Reddy, someone whose vision I trust implicitly. As a producer, it's exciting to shape stories that reflect our lives and emotions with honesty and warmth."

Himank Duvvuru, co-producer at Tralala Moving Pictures, added, "After the success of Subham, we were clear that Tralala would continue to champion stories that move people - stories that stay with you long after the credits roll. Maa Inti Bangaram is exactly that kind of film. It brings together an exceptional story created by Raj Nidimoru, with a screenplay from Vasanth and directed by Nandini, with Samantha leading it, and we’re proud to be backing a story that blends emotion, strength, and authenticity in a way only Telugu cinema can."

Recently, Samantha revealed during an Instagram Q&A that the shoot for Maa Inti Bangaram would begin this month, leaving her fans excited. The actor, who has often been in the public eye due to her personal life and health battles, also reflected on how her vulnerability has been perceived. "Anyone who has followed my journey is aware of the personal struggles… My separation, illness, everything has been very, very public. You are constantly judged for being vulnerable, you're constantly trolled for being vulnerable,' she said.

Samantha, who stunned audiences with her bold performance in the chartbuster Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise, further shared, "I did Oo Antava to see if I could. It was a challenge that I gave myself. I never considered myself sexy. No one was ever going to give me a 'bold role'. It was a one-time thing."