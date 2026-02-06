'No Noise, No Pressure, No Proving': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Latest Post Talks About Balanced Life After Marrying Raj Nidimoru
After marrying Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a post about balance, peace, and letting go, hinting at emotional stability in her new life chapter.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 6, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a new social media post that appears to reveal her current state of mind after her recent marriage to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The actor, who tied the knot in December 2025, spoke about finding balance and stability in life.
On Friday, Samantha posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story and wrote a deeply personal note about balance and letting go. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Everything and nothing. I want it all. I work for it. I care deeply. And I also want nothing... no noise, no pressure, no proving. I give my best. Then let go. The balance is my life."
Although the actor has been vocal in the past about growth and healing, it seems that her latest statements are focusing on stability, both in her personal life and her work.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu married director Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony where only close friends and family members were present. The event took place at the Isha Foundation, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. They selected the traditional Linga Bhairava Vivaha ceremony, and the news of the marriage was shared on Instagram.
Initially, they met when they worked together on the second season of The Family Man. They later continued working together in an adaptation of the American series Citadel, which is titled Citadel: Honey Bunny. There were rumors of a romantic relationship between the two when they were spotted together at prominent events in 2024. In addition, it was claimed that they were living together. Although they never publicly confirmed their relationship at the time, Samantha often featured Raj in her social media posts, which added to the speculation.
It's a second marriage for both of them. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya; the two went their separate ways in 2021 after four years of marriage. Raj, one half of the filmmaker duo Raj & DK, was previously married to Sshyamali De, with reports confirming their divorce in 2022.
