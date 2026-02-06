ETV Bharat / entertainment

'No Noise, No Pressure, No Proving': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Latest Post Talks About Balanced Life After Marrying Raj Nidimoru

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a new social media post that appears to reveal her current state of mind after her recent marriage to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The actor, who tied the knot in December 2025, spoke about finding balance and stability in life.

On Friday, Samantha posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story and wrote a deeply personal note about balance and letting go. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Everything and nothing. I want it all. I work for it. I care deeply. And I also want nothing... no noise, no pressure, no proving. I give my best. Then let go. The balance is my life."

Although the actor has been vocal in the past about growth and healing, it seems that her latest statements are focusing on stability, both in her personal life and her work.