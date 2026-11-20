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Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gives Birth To Baby Boy, Reveals Name Of First Child With Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gives Birth To Baby Boy, Reveals Name Of First Child With Raj Nidimoru ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have welcomed their first child on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy. Samantha shared the happy news with her fans on social media and also revealed the name of their newborn son. With the arrival of their baby boy, Samantha and Raj have now begun a new chapter in their lives.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared an adorable picture of their baby boy’s tiny hand held between the hands of his parents. The picture offered a close glimpse of the newborn, while Samantha’s caption revealed his name as Dev Nidimoru. The post also carried the date of his birth, November 19, 2026.

Sharing the picture, Samantha wrote, "Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU. The happiest our hearts have ever been. Samantha & Raj." Soon after the announcement, several celebrities and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and wishes for the new parents. The arrival of their son marks a special moment for Samantha and Raj, who have kept most details of their personal life away from the public eye. However, the actor has shared a few glimpses of her pregnancy journey on social media in recent months. She also recently posted pictures from a special puja ceremony held at home for the mother and baby. The celebrations appeared to be a private affair attended by their close family members.