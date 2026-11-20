Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gives Birth To Baby Boy, Reveals Name Of First Child With Raj Nidimoru
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Thursday, November 19. They have also announced the baby's name.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 20, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have welcomed their first child on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy. Samantha shared the happy news with her fans on social media and also revealed the name of their newborn son. With the arrival of their baby boy, Samantha and Raj have now begun a new chapter in their lives.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared an adorable picture of their baby boy’s tiny hand held between the hands of his parents. The picture offered a close glimpse of the newborn, while Samantha’s caption revealed his name as Dev Nidimoru. The post also carried the date of his birth, November 19, 2026.
Sharing the picture, Samantha wrote, "Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU. The happiest our hearts have ever been. Samantha & Raj." Soon after the announcement, several celebrities and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and wishes for the new parents.
The arrival of their son marks a special moment for Samantha and Raj, who have kept most details of their personal life away from the public eye. However, the actor has shared a few glimpses of her pregnancy journey on social media in recent months. She also recently posted pictures from a special puja ceremony held at home for the mother and baby. The celebrations appeared to be a private affair attended by their close family members.
Samantha had spoken about taking a break from acting during her pregnancy. At the success meet of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram, she revealed that she would take maternity leave after completing her ongoing work commitments. "After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans," she had said.
Samantha and Raj got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The two first worked together on the second season of The Family Man. They later reunited for Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian instalment of the Citadel franchise.
Raj is also known as one half of the filmmaker duo Raj and DK, who have worked on projects such as Farzi and Guns & Gulaabs. The couple also worked together on Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy, with Raj associated with its story and screenplay.
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