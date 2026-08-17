ETV Bharat / entertainment

Samantha, Deepika, Alia, Kareena & More Actresses Who Continued Working During Pregnancy

Hyderabad: Pregnancy can bring many changes to a woman’s life, but for some actresses, it has not stopped them from continuing their work. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Jaya Bachchan, several leading ladies have continued shooting, attending events and fulfilling professional commitments while expecting their children.

Actresses Who Worked During Pregnancy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child together. Samantha continued working and attending public events after confirming her first pregnancy in June 2026. She completed her major project Maa Inti Bangaaram and announced that she would soon take a maternity break. However, she has remained active with her professional commitments and fitness routine.

Samantha recently revealed that she was pregnant while shooting the song Thassadiya for Maa Inti Bangaaram. Director Nandini Reddy told a newswire that Samantha was in the early stages of pregnancy and was experiencing morning sickness during the shoot.

The crew initially thought Samantha had a fever. She later informed them about her pregnancy, after which the team took extra care of her during the shoot. Nandini said the action scenes had already been completed, making things easier for the actress.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone worked extensively during her pregnancies. During her first pregnancy with her daughter Dua in 2024, she shot major portions and promotional events for Kalki 2898 AD (where she played a pregnant character). During her second pregnancy, she continued shooting intense action sequences and night shifts for Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka starring Allu Arjun well into her third trimester.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt continued working during her first pregnancy in 2022. After announcing her pregnancy in June, she completed promotional duties for Brahmāstra and Darlings, finished her work on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and filmed several demanding action scenes for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. She also launched her baby clothing brand during this period.

In an interview with a newswire, Alia said that a woman who is healthy and fit does not necessarily have to stop working during pregnancy, adding that acting gives her peace and happiness. Alia welcomed her daughter Raha Kapoor with husband Ranbir Kapoor in November 2022 after completing the physically challenging schedule for Heart of Stone.