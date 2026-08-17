Samantha, Deepika, Alia, Kareena & More Actresses Who Continued Working During Pregnancy
Several leading actresses, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, continued their professional commitments during their pregnancies.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 17, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pregnancy can bring many changes to a woman’s life, but for some actresses, it has not stopped them from continuing their work. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Jaya Bachchan, several leading ladies have continued shooting, attending events and fulfilling professional commitments while expecting their children.
Actresses Who Worked During Pregnancy
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child together. Samantha continued working and attending public events after confirming her first pregnancy in June 2026. She completed her major project Maa Inti Bangaaram and announced that she would soon take a maternity break. However, she has remained active with her professional commitments and fitness routine.
Samantha recently revealed that she was pregnant while shooting the song Thassadiya for Maa Inti Bangaaram. Director Nandini Reddy told a newswire that Samantha was in the early stages of pregnancy and was experiencing morning sickness during the shoot.
The crew initially thought Samantha had a fever. She later informed them about her pregnancy, after which the team took extra care of her during the shoot. Nandini said the action scenes had already been completed, making things easier for the actress.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone worked extensively during her pregnancies. During her first pregnancy with her daughter Dua in 2024, she shot major portions and promotional events for Kalki 2898 AD (where she played a pregnant character). During her second pregnancy, she continued shooting intense action sequences and night shifts for Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka starring Allu Arjun well into her third trimester.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt continued working during her first pregnancy in 2022. After announcing her pregnancy in June, she completed promotional duties for Brahmāstra and Darlings, finished her work on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and filmed several demanding action scenes for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. She also launched her baby clothing brand during this period.
In an interview with a newswire, Alia said that a woman who is healthy and fit does not necessarily have to stop working during pregnancy, adding that acting gives her peace and happiness. Alia welcomed her daughter Raha Kapoor with husband Ranbir Kapoor in November 2022 after completing the physically challenging schedule for Heart of Stone.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan remained professionally active during both her pregnancies. While expecting her second child, she was around five-and-a-half months pregnant when she shot for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The makers planned her portions while keeping her pregnancy in mind.
She also hosted her radio show, appeared in brand shoots and walked the ramp during her pregnancies. Kareena has often said that pregnancy is not an illness and that women can stay active if they are healthy. She and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), in February 2021, while their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, was born in December 2016.
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam had a part of Article 370 left to shoot when she found out she was pregnant. She had already completed most of the film’s heavy action scenes, but still had some dramatic and dialogue sequences to film. With medical supervision and support from her husband Aditya Dhar and family, Yami completed the remaining portions before taking a break. She and Aditya welcomed their first child, son Vedavid Dhar, in May 2024.
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia was eight months pregnant while shooting for A Thursday and continued working until around eight-and-a-half months. On Parineeti Chopra’s talk show, she revealed that her labour contractions began while she was filming at Yash Raj Studios, where she played a pregnant police officer. Neha and husband Angad Bedi welcomed their son, Guriq Singh Bedi, in October 2021. Their daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, was born in November 2018.
Sridevi
Sridevi was pregnant with her first daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, while completing the remaining work for Judaai. She finished her major scenes, including dance sequences, for the 1997 film, which was produced by her husband Boney Kapoor. Sridevi completed her work before taking a long break from the film industry. She and Boney Kapoor welcomed Janhvi in March 1997, while their younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, was born in November 2000.
Kajol
Kajol filmed We Are Family while pregnant with her second child. She carefully managed her health alongside the shoot, including adjusting dance steps with the crew for the film’s promotional songs. She also took part in the film’s promotions before welcoming her son, Yug Devgan, with husband Ajay Devgn in September 2010. Their daughter, Nysa Devgan, was born in April 2003.
Juhi Chawla
Juhi Chawla stayed professionally active during both her pregnancies. While expecting her first child, she worked on films including One 2 Ka 4, Ek Rishtaa and Aamdani Atthani Kharchaa Rupaiyaa. During her second pregnancy, she was around seven months pregnant while shooting Jhankaar Beats, in which she played a pregnant woman. Juhi and businessman Jay Mehta have two children: daughter Jahnavi Mehta, born in February 2001, and son Arjun Mehta, born in 2003.
Hema Malini
Hema Malini remained active in films while pregnant with her first daughter, Esha Deol. She worked on movies such as Rajput, Satte Pe Satta and Razia Sultan during this period. She also shot the energetic Holi song Bhagi Re Bhagi Brij Bala for Rajput. To hide her baby bump, Hema used loose costumes, carefully draped outfits and specific camera angles. She and Dharmendra welcomed Esha in November 1981, while their younger daughter, Ahana Deol, was born in July 1985.
Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan was pregnant with her first child, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, while filming the iconic Sholay. She also worked on Chupke Chupke during the same period. Director Ramesh Sippy and her husband Amitabh Bachchan took extra care of her on the sets, while Jaya used sarees to hide her growing baby bump in several scenes. Jaya and Amitabh welcomed Shweta in March 1974, while their son Abhishek Bachchan was born in February 1976.