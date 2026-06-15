Salman Khan's New Look Leaves Kareena Stunned At Lagaan Bash; Bollywood Reunion Leaves Fans Nostalgic
Kareena Kapoor dazzled in pink while Salman Khan debuted a striking new look at Lagaan's 25-year celebration, sparking nostalgia among Bollywood fans.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 15, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: The celebration marking 25 years of Lagaan and Aamir Khan Productions turned into a major Bollywood moment as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan came together under one roof. While Kareena impressed with her elegant ethnic look, Salman grabbed attention with a surprising new hairstyle, leaving fans both excited and nostalgic.
Hosted by Aamir Khan and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker in Mumbai, the special screening of Lagaan attracted several stars from the film industry. However, it was the sight of Kareena, Salman and Aamir posing together that quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the evening.
Kareena looked stunning in a pink silk suit reportedly worth over Rs 41,000. The outfit, sourced from luxury label Ekaya Banaras, featured intricate handwoven Banarasi detailing inspired by celebrated artist Amrita Sher-Gil. She paired the look with embellished Aquazzura satin heels worth around Rs 92,000, taking the total value of her ensemble to well over Rs 1.3 lakh.
While Kareena's fashion choice turned heads, Salman's appearance became another major highlight. The superstar arrived sporting extremely short hair, a dramatic change from his recent looks. Even Kareena and Aamir appeared pleasantly surprised upon seeing him. As cameras flashed, Kareena warmly greeted Salman before joining him and Aamir for photographs.
The reunion instantly sent Bollywood fans into a nostalgic mood. Social media users reminisced about an era when stars like the Khans and Kareena dominated the big screen with blockbuster films and unmatched stardom. One fan wrote, "Miss their era of Bollywood ngl." Another commented, "The Khans and Kareena gave us so many memorable movies. We will never see stars like these again."
Many also pointed out Kareena's successful collaborations with both superstars. The actress has shared screen space with Aamir Khan in films like 3 Idiots, Talaash and Laal Singh Chaddha. With Salman Khan, she starred in Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Main Aurr Mrs Khanna and Kyon Ki.
Fans particularly remembered 3 Idiots and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, two films that remain among the most loved movies in Bollywood. One social media user noted, "What a coincidence that my favourite film of Aamir and Salman, 3 Idiots and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, had Kareena as the lead female." Another fan summed up the sentiment shared by many, writing, "I wish we could see them together in a movie again."
The event was held to celebrate the legacy of Lagaan, which completes 25 years on June 15. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starring Aamir Khan, the 2001 classic remains one of Indian cinema's most celebrated films. It earned an Academy Award nomination and won multiple National Awards, making it a landmark moment in Bollywood history.
On the work front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Meghna Gulzar's investigative crime thriller Daayra, co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Salman, meanwhile, is preparing for his upcoming projects, including the war drama Maatrubhumi and an action film directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Aamir Khan continues to focus on productions under his banner.