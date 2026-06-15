ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan's New Look Leaves Kareena Stunned At Lagaan Bash; Bollywood Reunion Leaves Fans Nostalgic

Salman's New Look And Kareena In Pink Suit Steal The Show At Lagaan's 25 Years Bash ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: The celebration marking 25 years of Lagaan and Aamir Khan Productions turned into a major Bollywood moment as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan came together under one roof. While Kareena impressed with her elegant ethnic look, Salman grabbed attention with a surprising new hairstyle, leaving fans both excited and nostalgic.

Hosted by Aamir Khan and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker in Mumbai, the special screening of Lagaan attracted several stars from the film industry. However, it was the sight of Kareena, Salman and Aamir posing together that quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the evening.

Kareena looked stunning in a pink silk suit reportedly worth over Rs 41,000. The outfit, sourced from luxury label Ekaya Banaras, featured intricate handwoven Banarasi detailing inspired by celebrated artist Amrita Sher-Gil. She paired the look with embellished Aquazzura satin heels worth around Rs 92,000, taking the total value of her ensemble to well over Rs 1.3 lakh.

While Kareena's fashion choice turned heads, Salman's appearance became another major highlight. The superstar arrived sporting extremely short hair, a dramatic change from his recent looks. Even Kareena and Aamir appeared pleasantly surprised upon seeing him. As cameras flashed, Kareena warmly greeted Salman before joining him and Aamir for photographs.