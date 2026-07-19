ETV Bharat / entertainment

'What Happened To Him?': Salman Khan's Latest Public Appearance Sparks Concern Among Fans

During the event, Salman also handed over the keys to permanent homes to more than 50 beneficiaries. He interacted with officials, received a briefing on the SRA's ongoing projects and appreciated the work being done by the authority.

On Friday, Salman attended an official programme organised by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in Mumbai. The actor inaugurated the authority's new Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room), marking another step in the government's efforts to improve slum rehabilitation through modern technology.

Hyderabad: Salman Khan's latest public appearance has become the talk of social media, but not just because of the event he attended. The Bollywood superstar's noticeably different look has left many fans concerned, with several wondering if everything is alright with his health.

However, it was videos and pictures from the event that quickly went viral online for another reason. Fans noticed that the 60-year-old actor looked quite different from his recent appearances. Sporting a rugged, clean-shaven look and dressed in a light olive-green shirt, Salman appeared visibly changed, sparking a wave of reactions across social media.

Many fans admitted they were worried after watching the clips. One user wrote, "He looks sick. God bless you." Another commented, "My hero is getting old." A third fan asked, "Ye kya hogaya Bhai ko?" while another wrote, "I hate to see him getting old."

Salman, meanwhile, appeared relaxed and cheerful during the event. Before interacting with the media, he even joked with reporters and requested them not to ask him about his upcoming film. Smiling, he said, "Ask me anything, not that one question. There is no point in asking about that." His light-hearted remark was seen as a reference to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which has recently been in the news over its delayed release.

On the work front, Salman Khan was recently seen in a cameo as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The film is currently streaming on Netflix. He will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangada Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Ankur Bhatia.