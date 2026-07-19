'What Happened To Him?': Salman Khan's Latest Public Appearance Sparks Concern Among Fans
Salman Khan's latest appearance at an SRA event in Mumbai has gone viral, with fans expressing concern over his changed look.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 19, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Salman Khan's latest public appearance has become the talk of social media, but not just because of the event he attended. The Bollywood superstar's noticeably different look has left many fans concerned, with several wondering if everything is alright with his health.
On Friday, Salman attended an official programme organised by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in Mumbai. The actor inaugurated the authority's new Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room), marking another step in the government's efforts to improve slum rehabilitation through modern technology.
Salman bhai ne ye kaisa look bana liya hai?— Basant Khiladi (@Bas_AKKiann) July 19, 2026
Iss look mein salman bhai ka age clearly dikh raha hai, esse acha beard rakho bhai atleast beard acha lagta hai.#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/c7avuMQW0T
During the event, Salman also handed over the keys to permanent homes to more than 50 beneficiaries. He interacted with officials, received a briefing on the SRA's ongoing projects and appreciated the work being done by the authority.
However, it was videos and pictures from the event that quickly went viral online for another reason. Fans noticed that the 60-year-old actor looked quite different from his recent appearances. Sporting a rugged, clean-shaven look and dressed in a light olive-green shirt, Salman appeared visibly changed, sparking a wave of reactions across social media.
❤️ #Salmankhan @BeingSalmanKhan SALMAN KHAN pic.twitter.com/TkUFrdBf5f— 👑 (@neelikhan7786) July 18, 2026
Many fans admitted they were worried after watching the clips. One user wrote, "He looks sick. God bless you." Another commented, "My hero is getting old." A third fan asked, "Ye kya hogaya Bhai ko?" while another wrote, "I hate to see him getting old."
Salman, meanwhile, appeared relaxed and cheerful during the event. Before interacting with the media, he even joked with reporters and requested them not to ask him about his upcoming film. Smiling, he said, "Ask me anything, not that one question. There is no point in asking about that." His light-hearted remark was seen as a reference to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which has recently been in the news over its delayed release.
The reporters were just about to ask Bhai about Matrubhumi. 😭— Sohail. (@BeingSohail__) July 17, 2026
Before they could even speak, #SalmanKhan smiled and said,
" ask me anything not that one question." 😂
bhai knew exactly what was coming pic.twitter.com/7vBMXgpaKa
On the work front, Salman Khan was recently seen in a cameo as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The film is currently streaming on Netflix. He will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangada Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Ankur Bhatia.