ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan's 5:12 AM Surprise! Actor Drops Flirty Teri Sexy Beauty Song From Maatrubhumi

Salman Khan drops Teri Sexy Beauty from Maatrubhumi ( Photo: Song Poster )

Hyderabad: Salman Khan seems to have found an interesting way to kick-start Wednesday morning! The Bollywood superstar surprised fans by dropping a new song, Teri Sexy Beauty, from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Adding to the excitement was the actor's rather quirky caption, which quickly caught everyone's attention. Shared at 5:12 AM, the post had fans talking about everything from his early-morning departure to his playful mention of 'two pegs' and his 'sexy beauty'.

The new track features Salman alongside Chitrangda Singh and brings a refreshing romantic touch to the upcoming war drama. Unlike the patriotic mood of the film's previously released song, Jai Hind, this number takes a lighter route, blending romance, mischief and a generous dose of fun. Sharing the song on social media, Salman wrote, "Departure time 5:12 am…. Flight on time, 2 pegs down taking off with my sexy beauty… pata nahi kahaan mai land karoon."

The unusual caption, combined with the song's early-morning release, added to the buzz surrounding the track. Fans were quick to call it a 'banger', with many enjoying the energetic glimpses of Salman in the studio and his romantic moments with Chitrangda in the video. The playful number has also sparked amusement among viewers, especially given the serious subject of the film. Teri Sexy Beauty Song: Salman Khan Sings Alongside Muskaan Teri Sexy Beauty is a romantic track built around the feeling of being completely smitten by someone's beauty. The track's YouTube description also calls it a combination of "love, masti and a little madness". Interestingly, Salman has also lent his voice to the song alongside Muskaan, with additional vocals by Sajid Khan. The track features choreography by Caesar Gonsalves.