Salman Khan Wins The Internet With Heartwarming Interaction With Kids At Hyderabad Event - Watch
Salman Khan won hearts in Hyderabad after meeting young fans at the ISRL Season 2 launch. His warm gesture made the event unforgettable.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 7, 2025 at 12:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a special appearance in Hyderabad on Saturday. He attended the launch of Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) Season 2 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who officially flagged off the event. Khan waved to the crowd while standing on stage as fans cheered loudly.
The event became even more exciting when Salman personally met and interacted with young fans. Videos from the event are all over social media. Reacting to the video, a netizen wrote: "Most Loved Megastar Of Indian Cinema Salman Khan❤️🤗" Another one commented: "From kids to elders, the ONLY superstar who rules every heart @beingsalmankhan ❤️🔥"
Salman Meets Young Fans
At the event, Khan took time to greet the children who came to meet him. He shook hands with his young fans. His security team stayed close, but Salman still made sure to meet every child personally. he also posed with the kids.
A Big Event in Hyderabad
The event was very grand with over 18,000 people in attendance. The stadium was filled with bike lovers and Khan's fans. The actor looked stylish in a black ISRL T-shirt and black sunglasses.
Salman About ISRL
Khan is the brand ambassador of the Indian Supercross Racing League. He said the energy in Hyderabad was "unbelievable." He praised both Indian and international riders highlighting how the league is giving young talent a big platform. He also said it feels great to witness this thrilling sport growing in India.
More Heartwarming Moments
Another video showed Salman meeting world-class bikers at the event. He shook hands with them and chatted with them. Fifty bike groups from Hyderabad, including women riders, also attended the league's opening ceremony.
What's Next for Salman
Khan was last seen in Sikandar. He also appeared in Aryan Khan's debut show The Bads of Bollywood. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss 19. His next movie is Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also starring Chitrangda Singh. The film will show the events of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
