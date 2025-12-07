ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Wins The Internet With Heartwarming Interaction With Kids At Hyderabad Event - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a special appearance in Hyderabad on Saturday. He attended the launch of Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) Season 2 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who officially flagged off the event. Khan waved to the crowd while standing on stage as fans cheered loudly.

The event became even more exciting when Salman personally met and interacted with young fans. Videos from the event are all over social media. Reacting to the video, a netizen wrote: "Most Loved Megastar Of Indian Cinema Salman Khan❤️🤗" Another one commented: "From kids to elders, the ONLY superstar who rules every heart @beingsalmankhan ❤️🔥"

Salman Meets Young Fans

At the event, Khan took time to greet the children who came to meet him. He shook hands with his young fans. His security team stayed close, but Salman still made sure to meet every child personally. he also posed with the kids.

A Big Event in Hyderabad