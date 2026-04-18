ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan-Vamshi Paidipally Film Goes On Floors: A Look At His Biggest Hits And Flops With South Filmmakers

Salman Khan-Vamshi Paidipally Film Goes On Floors: A Look At His Biggest Hits And Flops With South Filmmakers ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has started shooting for his new action thriller with South Indian filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. The shoot commenced in Mumbai today, on April 18, 2026. The project also marks Salman's collaboration with producer Dil Raju.

A few weeks ago, the actor had shared a picture with director Vamshi on social media, confirming his association with the two prominent names from the South Indian film industry. The film is expected to be mounted on a large scale and will be shot across multiple locations, including Kerala.

This is not the first time Salman has teamed up with South filmmakers. Over the years, such collaborations have played a key role in shaping his career. At times, they have helped him bounce back strongly, while on other occasions, the results have not gone in his favour.

Salman's Track Record With South Directors

Salman Khan has worked with South Indian directors in 11 films during his long career of over three decades. Out of these, only four films turned out to be major successes, while seven failed at the box office.

His most recent collaboration with director AR Murugadoss in the film Sikandar (2025) did not perform well and was termed a disaster.

Salman's journey with South filmmakers began in 1991 with the film Love, directed by Suresh Krissna. The film was a remake of the Telugu movie Prema (1989). Though its songs became popular, the film did not succeed commercially.

In 1992, Salman again worked with Suresh Krissna in Jaagruti, co-starring Karisma Kapoor. However, this film too failed at the box office.

First Success After Early Struggles

After a gap of several years, Salman found success with a South director through Bandhan (1998). The film was directed by K Murali Mohana Rao and also featured Jackie Shroff and Rambha. It was a remake of the Tamil film Paandi Durai and performed well at the box office.

Later, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002) also did well commercially. However, Salman continued to face setbacks in several films directed by South filmmakers, including Kyon Ki (2005) and Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar (2006), both of which did not perform well.