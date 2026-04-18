Salman Khan-Vamshi Paidipally Film Goes On Floors: A Look At His Biggest Hits And Flops With South Filmmakers
Salman Khan starts shooting for Vamshi Paidipally's film. Here's a look back at his past collaborations with South filmmakers and the results those films yielded.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 18, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has started shooting for his new action thriller with South Indian filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. The shoot commenced in Mumbai today, on April 18, 2026. The project also marks Salman's collaboration with producer Dil Raju.
A few weeks ago, the actor had shared a picture with director Vamshi on social media, confirming his association with the two prominent names from the South Indian film industry. The film is expected to be mounted on a large scale and will be shot across multiple locations, including Kerala.
This is not the first time Salman has teamed up with South filmmakers. Over the years, such collaborations have played a key role in shaping his career. At times, they have helped him bounce back strongly, while on other occasions, the results have not gone in his favour.
Salman's Track Record With South Directors
Salman Khan has worked with South Indian directors in 11 films during his long career of over three decades. Out of these, only four films turned out to be major successes, while seven failed at the box office.
His most recent collaboration with director AR Murugadoss in the film Sikandar (2025) did not perform well and was termed a disaster.
Salman's journey with South filmmakers began in 1991 with the film Love, directed by Suresh Krissna. The film was a remake of the Telugu movie Prema (1989). Though its songs became popular, the film did not succeed commercially.
In 1992, Salman again worked with Suresh Krissna in Jaagruti, co-starring Karisma Kapoor. However, this film too failed at the box office.
First Success After Early Struggles
After a gap of several years, Salman found success with a South director through Bandhan (1998). The film was directed by K Murali Mohana Rao and also featured Jackie Shroff and Rambha. It was a remake of the Tamil film Paandi Durai and performed well at the box office.
Later, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002) also did well commercially. However, Salman continued to face setbacks in several films directed by South filmmakers, including Kyon Ki (2005) and Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar (2006), both of which did not perform well.
Major Comeback With Wanted
The turning point in Salman Khan's career came in 2009 with Wanted, directed by Prabhu Deva. The film was a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Pokiri (2006), starring Mahesh Babu.
Wanted became one of Salman's biggest hits and is widely credited with reviving his career after a series of underperforming films. The film showcased him in an action-packed role, which later became a defining style in his career.
Following this success, Salman teamed up with Malayalam filmmaker Siddique for Bodyguard (2011). The film, also a remake, was a box office success and further strengthened his position as a mass entertainer.
Hits, Flops And Mixed Phase
Between 2000 and 2007, Salman delivered a mix of successful and unsuccessful films. While movies like Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, No Entry, and Partner performed very well, several others, such as Phir Milenge, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, Lucky, Saawan... The Love Season, Baabul, Jaan-E-Mann, Hello, Heroes, and Yuvvraaj failed to impress at the box office. This phase showed that while Salman remained a popular star, consistent success was still a challenge.
Dabangg 3 Marks Downfall For Franchise
In 2010, Salman delivered a major hit with Dabangg, directed by Abhinav Kashyap. The film became hugely popular and was followed by Dabangg 2 (2012), directed by Arbaaz Khan. Both films were successful and added to Salman's star power. However, the third part, Dabangg 3 (2019), directed by Prabhu Deva, did not perform well. This marked a decline for the franchise.
Recent Setbacks Continue
Salman's recent films have not met expectations at the box office. In 2021, Salman again worked with Prabhu Deva in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which turned out to be a major disappointment and was listed among his weakest films.
His 2025 release Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, failed to impress audiences despite high expectations. The director had earlier delivered a blockbuster with Ghajini, starring Aamir Khan.
The film's poor performance added pressure on Salman to deliver a strong comeback.
New Film With Vamshi Paidipally Raises Hopes
Amid this backdrop, Salman's new film with Vamshi Paidipally has raised interest and hope. The film is an action thriller and will also feature Nayanthara in the lead opposite him.
Vamshi Paidipally is known for delivering successful films such as Varisu, Maharshi, Yevadu, and Munna. His track record has raised expectations that the new collaboration could work in Salman's favour.
At the same time, Salman is also awaiting the release of his Bollywood film Matrubhumi, whose release date is yet to be announced after being postponed.
Will History Repeat Itself?
Salman Khan's journey with South Indian directors has seen both big successes and major failures. While films like Wanted and Bodyguard helped him achieve new heights, others have not delivered the expected results.
With shooting now underway for his new film with Vamshi Paidipally, it is to be seen whether Salman can recreate the magic with a South filmmaker or if the mixed trend will continue.