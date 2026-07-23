'It's Done Bro': Salman Khan Urges Sonam Wangchuk To End Fast, Asks Students To Stop Protest After PM's Promise On NEET Leak
Salman Khan urged Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike and asked protesting students to return home, saying PM Narendra Modi has assured strict action.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 23, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appealed to education activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike and urged students protesting over the NEET paper leak to return home. The actor said there is no need to continue the protest after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured strict action against those responsible for the leak.
Taking to Instagram, Salman addressed Wangchuk directly and even offered to send him home-cooked food. "Sonam, it’s done, bro. Don’t extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there is a need, which I doubt, and eat something. If you want, I will send you food from home," Salman wrote.
Wangchuk, who is known for his work in improving education in Ladakh, has been on a hunger strike since June 28. He has been demanding accountability in the alleged paper leak case and reforms in the country’s education system.
In the same post, Salman also appealed to the protesting students to end their agitation. He said students should not worry because the prime minister has already promised action against those behind the leak.
"The students are at the top priority, educationally and security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, please go back to your parents and homes," the actor said.
This is Salman’s second public statement on the ongoing protests. A day earlier, he had shared a long note supporting the students and called the alleged paper leak a "very serious issue." While backing the peaceful protests, he also urged that the movement should not become political.
In his earlier post, Salman praised the students for raising their voices in a peaceful manner and said they deserved credit for standing up for their future.
"This issue is between the students and the educational system; it should not be hijacked politically. The credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support and make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping and praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated," he wrote. The actor also called for a fair, transparent and merit-based education system.
Salman is one of many film personalities who have spoken in support of the students. Actors Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, R Madhavan, John Cusack, Sonakshi Sinha, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap have also expressed solidarity with the protesters and demanded accountability in the alleged paper leak case.
The protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), have continued for more than a month. Students have been demanding strict action against those involved in the alleged leak. Earlier this week, the protest intensified during the party’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in Delhi, where clashes were reported between protesters and the police.