ETV Bharat / entertainment

'It's Done Bro': Salman Khan Urges Sonam Wangchuk To End Fast, Asks Students To Stop Protest After PM's Promise On NEET Leak

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appealed to education activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike and urged students protesting over the NEET paper leak to return home. The actor said there is no need to continue the protest after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured strict action against those responsible for the leak.

Taking to Instagram, Salman addressed Wangchuk directly and even offered to send him home-cooked food. "Sonam, it’s done, bro. Don’t extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there is a need, which I doubt, and eat something. If you want, I will send you food from home," Salman wrote.

Wangchuk, who is known for his work in improving education in Ladakh, has been on a hunger strike since June 28. He has been demanding accountability in the alleged paper leak case and reforms in the country’s education system.

In the same post, Salman also appealed to the protesting students to end their agitation. He said students should not worry because the prime minister has already promised action against those behind the leak.

"The students are at the top priority, educationally and security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, please go back to your parents and homes," the actor said.