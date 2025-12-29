Salman Khan Turns Chef, Treats Riteish Deshmukh To Bhau Chi Bhel - Watch
Salman Khan wins hearts by preparing and serving Bhau Chi Bhel to Riteish Deshmukh, with Genelia sharing the warm moment on social media.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 7:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan once again showed why he is renowned for both his warmth and hospitality in addition to his fame. Days after celebrating his 60th birthday, the actor won hearts as he was seen preparing and serving a special street food dish, Bhau Chi Bhel, for actor Riteish Deshmukh.
On Monday, Riteish's wife, actor Genelia Deshmukh, took to Instagram to share a video that quickly grabbed attention on social media. In the video, Salman is seen mixing a variety of things himself to make a bowl of bhel. The actor appears cheerful as he carefully prepares the dish, adding spices and crunchy stuff while chatting with those around him. Riteish Deshmukh, who is present in the video, is seen enjoying the bhel made by Salman.
Sharing the video, Genelia wrote in the caption, "There is no one like @beingsalmankhan, he absolutely goes out of his way to make you feel at home, to make you feel special. This time, he serves the absolutely delicious 'भाऊंची भेळ'. We love you !!!!"
The video comes shortly after Salman celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday. The celebration saw several members of the film industry coming together to mark the occasion. Salman, over the years, managed to build himself quite a rapport in Bollywood. Moments like these only further prove how close-knit he is with them.
For more than thirty years, Salman Khan has been a dominant force in Hindi cinema. He started off as a romantic hero in the 90s and later on became one of the biggest mass entertainers in the country. Movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Wanted, Dabangg, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan made it easy for him to connect with audiences of all age groups and regions.
Despite being 60 years old, Salman still has incredible fan loyalty and big box office openings. He grew more popular after his stint on TV as the host of Bigg Boss. Apart from movies, the Being Human foundation he set up adds another dimension to his public persona.
