Salman Khan Turns Chef, Treats Riteish Deshmukh To Bhau Chi Bhel - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan once again showed why he is renowned for both his warmth and hospitality in addition to his fame. Days after celebrating his 60th birthday, the actor won hearts as he was seen preparing and serving a special street food dish, Bhau Chi Bhel, for actor Riteish Deshmukh.

On Monday, Riteish's wife, actor Genelia Deshmukh, took to Instagram to share a video that quickly grabbed attention on social media. In the video, Salman is seen mixing a variety of things himself to make a bowl of bhel. The actor appears cheerful as he carefully prepares the dish, adding spices and crunchy stuff while chatting with those around him. Riteish Deshmukh, who is present in the video, is seen enjoying the bhel made by Salman.

Sharing the video, Genelia wrote in the caption, "There is no one like @beingsalmankhan, he absolutely goes out of his way to make you feel at home, to make you feel special. This time, he serves the absolutely delicious 'भाऊंची भेळ'. We love you !!!!"