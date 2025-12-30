ETV Bharat / entertainment

'People Say Stars Shine, But You...': Writer Recounts Salman Khan Stripped Off His Own Rudraksha Gold Chain To Gift Him

Salman Khan Stripped Off His Own Rudraksha Gold Chain And Gifted It To Battle Of Galwan Writer ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Salman Khan's birthday this year became even more special with the release of the teaser of his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. Along with the buzz around the film, a deeply emotional message shared by dialogue writer Cchintan Shaah has caught everyone's attention. His long note was not about cinema or success alone, but about love, trust, and a bond that changed his life. Calling it a "late post" but one written "straight from the heart," Cchintan shared personal moments that showed a softer and rarely seen side of Salman. He recalled the first time he met Salman, when he walked in wearing two different coloured shoes. Salman noticed, laughed, but most importantly, remembered his name. That small gesture, Cchintan wrote, changed everything for him. What followed was not a formal professional relationship, but something far deeper. Cchintan wrote that people around often whispered that Salman does not treat many people this way. At the time, he did not understand it. Today, he does.