'People Say Stars Shine, But You...': Writer Recounts Salman Khan Stripped Off His Own Rudraksha Gold Chain To Gift Him
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 30, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Salman Khan's birthday this year became even more special with the release of the teaser of his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. Along with the buzz around the film, a deeply emotional message shared by dialogue writer Cchintan Shaah has caught everyone's attention. His long note was not about cinema or success alone, but about love, trust, and a bond that changed his life.
Calling it a "late post" but one written "straight from the heart," Cchintan shared personal moments that showed a softer and rarely seen side of Salman. He recalled the first time he met Salman, when he walked in wearing two different coloured shoes. Salman noticed, laughed, but most importantly, remembered his name. That small gesture, Cchintan wrote, changed everything for him.
What followed was not a formal professional relationship, but something far deeper. Cchintan wrote that people around often whispered that Salman does not treat many people this way. At the time, he did not understand it. Today, he does.
One of the most powerful moments in the note was when the writer described an incident that stayed with him forever. One day, without any announcement or occasion, Salman removed his Rudraaksh gold chain and placed it around Cchintan's neck and said, "I love you." That moment, something inside him broke and healed at the same time, he said.
He also spoke about being invited to his home, Galaxy, but not as a guest, as family. Sitting at the same dining table with Salim Khan, Helen, and Salma Khan, he shared meals, stories, and life lessons. From meetings to long conversations, from hotel rooms in Ladakh to quiet talks about pain and purpose, Salman always made him feel like he belonged.
He wrote that Salman never made him feel small or lucky to be there. Instead, he made him feel meant to be there. He listened to his ideas, trusted his instincts, and allowed him to stand close. Not because he asked, but because Salman opened his heart.
Cchintan is currently working as the story, screenplay, and dialogue writer for Battle of Galwan. He is also the director's assistant on the film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces and shows Salman as an Indian Army officer. The teaser, released on Salman's birthday, shows him in a serious and restrained avatar amid harsh terrain and intense combat. Chitrangda Singh stars opposite Salman, with music by Himesh Reshammiya.
