Salman Khan Slams Katrina Kaif Trolls, Later Updates Fans On His Health After Bigg Boss 20 Promo Scare
Salman Khan defended Katrina Kaif against postpartum trolling on Bigg Boss 20 and later reassured fans that his apparent health scare was staged.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 20, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Salman Khan used the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 to speak against online trolling, body-shaming and the constant scrutiny faced by actors. The superstar also addressed the trolling aimed at Katrina Kaif over her post-pregnancy weight gain, and later reassuring fans about his own health after a dramatic promo left viewers worried.
During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman spoke about how celebrities are targeted for their appearance, age and weight. Without naming Katrina, he questioned those trolling a woman after pregnancy and said she should be given time to focus on her family before returning to films.
"Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight... Jab woh picturon mein wapas ajayegi toh woh fit ajayegi... she wants to spend time with her family," Salman said.
Katrina had recently faced social media comments over her appearance after being seen at the Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Salman's remarks came amid that online criticism and his larger discussion on how celebrities are treated on social media.
The actor also turned the discussion towards himself. Reacting to comments about his age, Salman said, "Of course, I'm 60 years old, yaar." He added, "You cannot be Maine Pyar Kiya all the time... log kehte hai woh budha hogya hai... what do you want to troll.... mujhe pata hai mujhe kaun kaun troll karta hai... hum react nahin krte ... humare fans club itne sare hai... humko kya farak padta hai... bolne do inko."
At one point, Salman removed his hat and T-shirt on stage and challenged trolls to comment on his appearance. He also spoke about trolling directed at his brother Sohail Khan and actor Varun Dhawan.
The episode was followed by another wave of concern, this time over Salman's health. A Bigg Boss 20 promo showed him clutching his chest, appearing to be in pain, calling for a doctor and lying down on the stage. The footage left fans worried about his wellbeing.
Salman later clarified on Instagram Stories that there was no health emergency. "Nothing is wrong with my health by the grace of God," he wrote. He explained that the scene was an act meant to teach contestant Qazi Touqeer a lesson about using health-related situations for entertainment.
"The pain was only to show Kazi that wat he did was wrong coz he used his health for entertainment specially when the 15 people in the house were not aware that he was acting and were getting worried for his health," Salman explained. He also apologised for the way the promo had been edited, saying it made the sequence look like a genuine health crisis.
On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's Maatrubhumi. The film's release date has not yet been announced.