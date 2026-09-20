ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Slams Katrina Kaif Trolls, Later Updates Fans On His Health After Bigg Boss 20 Promo Scare

Hyderabad: Salman Khan used the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 to speak against online trolling, body-shaming and the constant scrutiny faced by actors. The superstar also addressed the trolling aimed at Katrina Kaif over her post-pregnancy weight gain, and later reassuring fans about his own health after a dramatic promo left viewers worried.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman spoke about how celebrities are targeted for their appearance, age and weight. Without naming Katrina, he questioned those trolling a woman after pregnancy and said she should be given time to focus on her family before returning to films.

"Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight... Jab woh picturon mein wapas ajayegi toh woh fit ajayegi... she wants to spend time with her family," Salman said.

Katrina had recently faced social media comments over her appearance after being seen at the Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Salman's remarks came amid that online criticism and his larger discussion on how celebrities are treated on social media.

The actor also turned the discussion towards himself. Reacting to comments about his age, Salman said, "Of course, I'm 60 years old, yaar." He added, "You cannot be Maine Pyar Kiya all the time... log kehte hai woh budha hogya hai... what do you want to troll.... mujhe pata hai mujhe kaun kaun troll karta hai... hum react nahin krte ... humare fans club itne sare hai... humko kya farak padta hai... bolne do inko."