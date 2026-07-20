Salman Khan Responds In Style After Viral Videos Spark Health Concerns: 'Aap Logon Ki Tabiyat Kaisi Hai?'
Salman Khan responds to online concern over his appearance with a playful Instagram post, reassuring fans in his signature style.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 20, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has responded to the recent online discussion around his health in the most Salman Khan way possible with his signature humorous style. The actor took to Instagram late at night and shared a fresh set of stylish black-and-white pictures that instantly grabbed fans' attention. Dressed in a dark casual outfit with a cowboy-style hat, Salman looked relaxed as he struck effortless poses for the camera. But it was his caption that stole the show.
"Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai?" (How is everyone's health?), he wrote, turning the spotlight back on social media users who had been discussing his appearance over the past few days. The post is widely being seen as Salman's light-hearted reply to the rumours surrounding his health. It comes a day after the actor was spotted at the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) office in Mumbai. Videos and photos from the event quickly went viral, with many social media users claiming that the 60-year-old star looked lean, tired and exhausted.
The visuals triggered a wave of reactions online. While several fans expressed concern and wished him good health, others criticised his appearance and linked it to ageing. Some even questioned whether the actor was unwell. However, Salman's latest post appears to have put those speculations to rest. Instead of issuing a formal clarification, the superstar chose to respond with his trademark wit, leaving fans amused. The comments section soon filled with reactions. Many fans appreciated the actor's sense of humour and praised how effortlessly he handled the chatter.
Salman bhai ne ye kaisa look bana liya hai?— Basant Khiladi (@Bas_AKKiann) July 19, 2026
Iss look mein salman bhai ka age clearly dikh raha hai, esse acha beard rakho bhai atleast beard acha lagta hai.#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/c7avuMQW0T
This isn't the first time Salman has grabbed attention on social media recently. Earlier this month, he shared a striking first look from his upcoming film, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace'. The picture showed the actor standing amidst nature, flaunting a ripped physique while keeping the caption short and impactful with just one word "MAATRUBHUMI."
Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. Although the film was originally scheduled to release in April, it was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a new release date.