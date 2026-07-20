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Salman Khan Responds In Style After Viral Videos Spark Health Concerns: 'Aap Logon Ki Tabiyat Kaisi Hai?'

Salman Khan responds to online concern over his appearance with a playful Instagram post, reassuring fans in his signature style.

Salman Khan Shuts Down Health Rumours With Witty Post After Fans Worry Over His Appearance
Salman Khan Shuts Down Health Rumours With Witty Post After Fans Worry Over His Appearance (Photo: ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 20, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has responded to the recent online discussion around his health in the most Salman Khan way possible with his signature humorous style. The actor took to Instagram late at night and shared a fresh set of stylish black-and-white pictures that instantly grabbed fans' attention. Dressed in a dark casual outfit with a cowboy-style hat, Salman looked relaxed as he struck effortless poses for the camera. But it was his caption that stole the show.

"Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai?" (How is everyone's health?), he wrote, turning the spotlight back on social media users who had been discussing his appearance over the past few days. The post is widely being seen as Salman's light-hearted reply to the rumours surrounding his health. It comes a day after the actor was spotted at the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) office in Mumbai. Videos and photos from the event quickly went viral, with many social media users claiming that the 60-year-old star looked lean, tired and exhausted.

The visuals triggered a wave of reactions online. While several fans expressed concern and wished him good health, others criticised his appearance and linked it to ageing. Some even questioned whether the actor was unwell. However, Salman's latest post appears to have put those speculations to rest. Instead of issuing a formal clarification, the superstar chose to respond with his trademark wit, leaving fans amused. The comments section soon filled with reactions. Many fans appreciated the actor's sense of humour and praised how effortlessly he handled the chatter.

This isn't the first time Salman has grabbed attention on social media recently. Earlier this month, he shared a striking first look from his upcoming film, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace'. The picture showed the actor standing amidst nature, flaunting a ripped physique while keeping the caption short and impactful with just one word "MAATRUBHUMI."

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. Although the film was originally scheduled to release in April, it was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a new release date.

Read More

  1. 'What Happened To Him?': Salman Khan's Latest Public Appearance Sparks Concern Among Fans
  2. Ranveer-Shankar To Salman-Atlee: Big Bollywood-South Films Announced With Much Fanfare But Never Took Off
  3. Salman Khan-Vamshi Paidipally Film Goes On Floors: A Look At His Biggest Hits And Flops With South Filmmakers

TAGGED:

SALMAN KHAN VIRAL VIDEO
MAATRUBHUMI SALMAN KHAN
SALMAN KHAN AGE
SALMAN KHAN LATEST PHOTO
SALMAN KHAN HEALTH

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