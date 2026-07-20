ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Responds In Style After Viral Videos Spark Health Concerns: 'Aap Logon Ki Tabiyat Kaisi Hai?'

Salman Khan Shuts Down Health Rumours With Witty Post After Fans Worry Over His Appearance ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has responded to the recent online discussion around his health in the most Salman Khan way possible with his signature humorous style. The actor took to Instagram late at night and shared a fresh set of stylish black-and-white pictures that instantly grabbed fans' attention. Dressed in a dark casual outfit with a cowboy-style hat, Salman looked relaxed as he struck effortless poses for the camera. But it was his caption that stole the show. "Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai?" (How is everyone's health?), he wrote, turning the spotlight back on social media users who had been discussing his appearance over the past few days. The post is widely being seen as Salman's light-hearted reply to the rumours surrounding his health. It comes a day after the actor was spotted at the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) office in Mumbai. Videos and photos from the event quickly went viral, with many social media users claiming that the 60-year-old star looked lean, tired and exhausted.