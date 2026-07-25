ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Says 'Jo Darr Gaya Vo Mar Gaya', Fans Try To Decode His Late Night Cryptic Post

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan yet again storms the internet with a cryptic post on his social media handles. After extending support to the student protest and requesting Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, the actor, in his latest late night post, said, "Jo darr gaya vo mar gaya." Khan's latest post sparked reactions and speculation among his fans.

Salman is known for picking up on concerns among his fans and addressing them via his social media posts. Recently, he assured his worried fans about his health after his pictures went viral, leaving them wondering about his well-being. The 60-year-old actor also weighed in on the ongoing student protest in New Delhi at Jantar Mantar and dropped a long post. Khan not only lent his support to the students, but he also cautioned the youth that the movement must not be hijacked by others for political gains.

On Friday night, Salman shared pictures from his gym session. In the pictures, he is seen flexing his toned body. More than the pictures, what has grabbed attention online is the cryptic note along with the photos. The actor, who is busy with his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, is seen shirtless in the pictures. His chiselled body has floored fans. While sharing the post on Instagram, Khan wrote, "Salman Khan darrrrr gaya…. Hmmmm, jo darr gaya vo mar gaya.."

The cryptic post invited reactions from netizens. Fans are still figuring out what the actor means by the post. While many believe he is talking about the reactions to his post on the student protest, others are just saying that the Dabangg star is simply having fun on social media. A fan also said, "Aapka ye post dekh ke bhaut log darr gaye honge for sure," while another said, "Aur Tiger Zinda Hai."