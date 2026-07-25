Salman Khan Says 'Jo Darr Gaya Vo Mar Gaya', Fans Try To Decode His Late Night Cryptic Post
Salman Khan's cryptic Instagram post has sparked speculation among fans. Read on for what the actor shared amid buzz around his supporti to student protest.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 25, 2026 at 10:26 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan yet again storms the internet with a cryptic post on his social media handles. After extending support to the student protest and requesting Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, the actor, in his latest late night post, said, "Jo darr gaya vo mar gaya." Khan's latest post sparked reactions and speculation among his fans.
Salman is known for picking up on concerns among his fans and addressing them via his social media posts. Recently, he assured his worried fans about his health after his pictures went viral, leaving them wondering about his well-being. The 60-year-old actor also weighed in on the ongoing student protest in New Delhi at Jantar Mantar and dropped a long post. Khan not only lent his support to the students, but he also cautioned the youth that the movement must not be hijacked by others for political gains.
On Friday night, Salman shared pictures from his gym session. In the pictures, he is seen flexing his toned body. More than the pictures, what has grabbed attention online is the cryptic note along with the photos. The actor, who is busy with his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, is seen shirtless in the pictures. His chiselled body has floored fans. While sharing the post on Instagram, Khan wrote, "Salman Khan darrrrr gaya…. Hmmmm, jo darr gaya vo mar gaya.."
The cryptic post invited reactions from netizens. Fans are still figuring out what the actor means by the post. While many believe he is talking about the reactions to his post on the student protest, others are just saying that the Dabangg star is simply having fun on social media. A fan also said, "Aapka ye post dekh ke bhaut log darr gaye honge for sure," while another said, "Aur Tiger Zinda Hai."
The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So… pic.twitter.com/89Ykfs5r4k— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 23, 2026
On Thursday evening, the Bollywood superstar took to his Instagram handle and asked Sonam Wangchuk not to "extend" his hunger strike. Khan also offered to send food to Wangchuk and asked him to "keep the spirit" for another day.
"Sonam, it’s done, bro. Don’t extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, and eat something. If u want, will send u food from home," Salman wrote.
It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better…— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 22, 2026
Meanwhile, in the same post, Salman also asked students to end the protests and go back home. "The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, please go back to your parents and homes," he wrote.
On the film front, Salman's next Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film stars Chitrangada Singh opposite Salman. Originally slated for release in April this year, the release was pushed to a later date, and the makers are yet to announce a revised release date.
It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better…— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 22, 2026
The actor will also return to resume host duties for Bigg Boss 20 premiering this September. For the show running for last two decades, Salman has remained the host for 16 years.