'Colonel Hoon Bhaiya': Salman Khan Responds To Trolls Over His Expression In Battle Of Galwan Teaser
Salman Khan addressed trolling over his "romantic" glance in the Battle of Galwan teaser, saying it reflects a Colonel motivating soldiers, not a romantic expression.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 31, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reacted to trolling over his look in the Battle of Galwan teaser, after some viewers said his intense glance in a war scene looked "romantic". The actor clarified that the expression was meant to show a Colonel motivating his soldiers, not a romantic moment.
The teaser of Battle of Galwan, released last month, showed Salman in the role of a Colonel, preparing for combat in a tense war situation. In one moment, he is seen holding a thick wooden stick while facing enemy troops and also looking at his own soldiers. Soon after the teaser dropped, some social media users mocked the actor, saying that his intense glance looked more suited for a romantic scene than a battlefield.
On Friday evening, Salman attended the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) cricket match in Surat, where he spoke about the trolling. He was present at the match between Bengaluru Strikers and Delhi Superheros. During the event, the host asked him to hold a cricket bat and recreate the pose from the Battle of Galwan teaser. Salman agreed and showed the look before responding to the criticism.
He said, "Ab kisi ko yeh samajh main aata hai ki ye romantic look hai… lekin Colonel hoon bhaiya… Toh yeh, Colonel ka look hai… jo ki samajhta hai ki apney team walon ko, apney jawano ko kaisa hosla de…"
By this, Salman made it clear that the look was intended to convey a commanding officer encouraging his soldiers in a tough situation. He said that people were misreading the intention behind the scene.
The actor further added, "Vaise hi look main inko bhi de sakta hoon (growls). Uss look ka koi matlab hai nahi. So aise hi chalta raha, aise hi chalta rahega… aaplog ki dua se." He indicated that such reactions and trolling are not new for him and that he continues to move forward with the support of his fans.
Battle of Galwan is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between Indian and Chinese soldiers. The movie aims to capture the difficult conditions and the challenges that soldiers faced when posted in high-altitude regions. As per the film's description, the story is set at over 15,000 feet above sea level and is about courage, control, and sacrifice in rugged terrain.
Apart from Salman Khan, the movie also has Chitrangda Singh in a prominent role. The movie, produced by Salman Khan Films, is set to release on April 17, 2026.
