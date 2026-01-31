ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Colonel Hoon Bhaiya': Salman Khan Responds To Trolls Over His Expression In Battle Of Galwan Teaser

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reacted to trolling over his look in the Battle of Galwan teaser, after some viewers said his intense glance in a war scene looked "romantic". The actor clarified that the expression was meant to show a Colonel motivating his soldiers, not a romantic moment.

The teaser of Battle of Galwan, released last month, showed Salman in the role of a Colonel, preparing for combat in a tense war situation. In one moment, he is seen holding a thick wooden stick while facing enemy troops and also looking at his own soldiers. Soon after the teaser dropped, some social media users mocked the actor, saying that his intense glance looked more suited for a romantic scene than a battlefield.

On Friday evening, Salman attended the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) cricket match in Surat, where he spoke about the trolling. He was present at the match between Bengaluru Strikers and Delhi Superheros. During the event, the host asked him to hold a cricket bat and recreate the pose from the Battle of Galwan teaser. Salman agreed and showed the look before responding to the criticism.