ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Back On Instagram After Temporary Account Deactivation

Hyderabad: Actor Salman Khan is back on Instagram after his account was deactivated for a short time on Monday afternoon. Fans were left confused when the actor’s profile could not be accessed and showed the message, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.” The issue lasted only for a few minutes before the account became visible again.

Salman has not reacted to the brief disappearance of his Instagram page yet. While many social media users wondered if the actor had intentionally deactivated his account, several others felt it may have been a temporary glitch.

The sudden disappearance of Salman’s profile comes days after he openly expressed his anger over paparazzi behaviour outside Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. Earlier this month, the actor was spotted visiting the hospital, where photographers reportedly crowded around him and kept shouting for pictures while he was leaving the premises.

The incident clearly upset Salman, who later shared a series of emotional Instagram posts calling out the media for creating chaos outside hospitals. The actor said there should be limits when someone is going through a difficult or emotional situation.