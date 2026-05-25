Salman Khan Back On Instagram After Temporary Account Deactivation
Salman Khan returned to Instagram after his account briefly disappeared, days after the actor strongly criticised paparazzi behaviour outside a Mumbai hospital.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 25, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Salman Khan is back on Instagram after his account was deactivated for a short time on Monday afternoon. Fans were left confused when the actor’s profile could not be accessed and showed the message, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.” The issue lasted only for a few minutes before the account became visible again.
Salman has not reacted to the brief disappearance of his Instagram page yet. While many social media users wondered if the actor had intentionally deactivated his account, several others felt it may have been a temporary glitch.
The sudden disappearance of Salman’s profile comes days after he openly expressed his anger over paparazzi behaviour outside Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. Earlier this month, the actor was spotted visiting the hospital, where photographers reportedly crowded around him and kept shouting for pictures while he was leaving the premises.
The incident clearly upset Salman, who later shared a series of emotional Instagram posts calling out the media for creating chaos outside hospitals. The actor said there should be limits when someone is going through a difficult or emotional situation.
In one of his late-night posts shared on May 20, Salman wrote that he has always respected and supported the media, but could not tolerate insensitive behaviour around hospitals. “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with, took care to make sure that they also earn their bread and butter,” he wrote.
The superstar also questioned photographers for treating serious situations like entertainment content. “But if they wanna make money from my losses. Keep quiet, don’t enjoy. bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life,” Salman added in another post.
The actor did not hold back while warning paparazzi against repeating such actions. In another strongly-worded message, Salman wrote, “Aise main sau jala doonga. Bhai k ek bhai k dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere sath. Buss try kar lena. Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga.”
Salman also spoke about his upcoming film while saying that no movie or publicity is more important than a person’s health. Sharing another emotional note, the actor wrote, “Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haar.”
Videos from outside the hospital had earlier gone viral on social media. In the clips, Salman could be seen asking photographers to stay quiet near the hospital and reminding them that patients and families inside were already dealing with stressful situations. Some photographers were later heard apologising to the actor.
Although Salman Khan’s brief Instagram disappearance created panic among fans online, his account has now returned to normal. The actor continues to remain active on social media, and there is currently no confirmation on whether the temporary deactivation was intentional or caused by a technical issue.