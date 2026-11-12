What Release Clash? Salman Khan Has THIS To Say On Maatrubhumi Vs Eetha Face-Off
Salman Khan has a special message for Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha team as the film prepares to clash with his Maatrubhumi in theatres on December 4.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 12, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Salman Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are set to compete at the box office as their upcoming films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and Eetha, are scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026. While both films will now face each other at the box office, Salman has reacted to the clash in a friendly manner.
On Thursday, the actor shared a poster of Shraddha’s upcoming film on his Instagram Story and wished the team good luck. Sharing a poster of Eetha featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Salman wrote, "All the best for Eetha." He also tagged Shraddha, producer Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films in his post.
Interestingly, this release clash is a major one for Salman, as it marks his first direct box office clash in 17 years. The last time one of his films faced another major release on the same day was on October 30, 2009. His film London Dreams had competed with Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh’s Aladin at the box office.
Maatrubhumi And Eetha Lock December 4 Release Date
Salman’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and Shraddha’s Eetha have both locked December 4, 2026, for their theatrical release. The two films belong to very different genres and tell completely different stories.
Salman announced the release date of Maatrubhumi during the film’s trailer launch event in Mumbai. The film went through several changes in its release schedule before finally getting a December date. It was earlier being considered for release in January, June and August.
Meanwhile, Shraddha’s Eetha was initially scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 28, 2026. However, its release date was later changed. The film has now landed on the same date as Salman’s war drama.
With both films arriving on December 4, it remains to be seen how the two releases perform at the box office.
What Is Maatrubhumi About?
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi is based on the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020. The film was earlier announced as Battle of Galwan before being renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.
Salman plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who leads the 16 Bihar Regiment during the clash. The story follows the Indian soldiers as they face a difficult situation in the freezing conditions of the Himalayas. When peaceful talks fail, the soldiers are forced into a violent fight to protect their territory.
Apart from the action, the film also focuses on the struggles of soldiers and the emotional pain their families go through. Chitrangda Singh and Mukesh Rishi are also part of the cast.
What Is Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha About?
On the other hand, Eetha is a biographical drama based on the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a well-known folk dancer from Maharashtra. Shraddha plays the legendary performer who made a name for herself through Lavani and Tamasha performances.
Produced by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, the film follows Vithabai’s journey from a poor family of travelling performers to becoming one of the most respected names in folk dance. She faced several challenges, including social discrimination and financial struggles, but continued to work towards protecting her traditional art.
One of the most memorable incidents from her life was when she went into labour during a live performance, gave birth backstage and returned to complete her dance. The film will also show how she turned down offers from Bollywood because she wanted to continue supporting her theatre group.