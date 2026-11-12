ETV Bharat / entertainment

What Release Clash? Salman Khan Has THIS To Say On Maatrubhumi Vs Eetha Face-Off

Salman Khan Reacts To Maatrubhumi-Eetha Box Office Clash ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: Salman Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are set to compete at the box office as their upcoming films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and Eetha, are scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026. While both films will now face each other at the box office, Salman has reacted to the clash in a friendly manner.

On Thursday, the actor shared a poster of Shraddha’s upcoming film on his Instagram Story and wished the team good luck. Sharing a poster of Eetha featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Salman wrote, "All the best for Eetha." He also tagged Shraddha, producer Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films in his post.

Salman Khan Sends Best Wishes To Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha Team (Photo: Salman Khan's Instagram Story) Interestingly, this release clash is a major one for Salman, as it marks his first direct box office clash in 17 years. The last time one of his films faced another major release on the same day was on October 30, 2009. His film London Dreams had competed with Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh’s Aladin at the box office. Maatrubhumi And Eetha Lock December 4 Release Date Salman’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and Shraddha’s Eetha have both locked December 4, 2026, for their theatrical release. The two films belong to very different genres and tell completely different stories. Salman announced the release date of Maatrubhumi during the film’s trailer launch event in Mumbai. The film went through several changes in its release schedule before finally getting a December date. It was earlier being considered for release in January, June and August. Meanwhile, Shraddha’s Eetha was initially scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 28, 2026. However, its release date was later changed. The film has now landed on the same date as Salman’s war drama. With both films arriving on December 4, it remains to be seen how the two releases perform at the box office.