Salman Khan Reacts to CJP Protest, Calls Students 'Brave' and Makes One Big Appeal That Everyone Is Talking About
Calling NEET paper leak a "very serious issue," Salman Khan extended support to Jantar Mantar student protest via a social media post.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 23, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has broken his silence on the ongoing student protest in New Delhi over education system reform. The actor said that his heart goes out to those who were hurt while demonstrating peacefully. Salman's post has grabbed attention across social media as he praised the students for maintaining peace during their demonstrations and urged everyone to keep the movement focused on its original purpose and prevent it from taking a political turn.
Speaking about the issue, Salman described the NEET examination paper leak as a serious matter that deserves immediate attention. "Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know and see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them," the actor wrote on his social media handles.
It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better…— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 22, 2026
Khan also praised the students and expressed that they are the future of the nation. "I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, and the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud," said the 60-year-old star.
Protesters and Delhi Police clash, throw stones on each other during CJP Parliament march. #DelhiPolice #CJPProtest #JantarMantar #Parliament #SansadChalo pic.twitter.com/85YX22NwAX— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) July 20, 2026
Through his post, Khan made an important appeal that is now being widely discussed online. The actor said that the protest should not be hijacked for political gains."This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support and make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated," he wrote.
'मैं गुस्से से खोल रहा हूं ये देखकर...'— zingabad (@zingabad) July 21, 2026
एक्टर नसीरुद्दीन शाह ने प्रदर्शन कर रहे छात्रों का खुलकर समर्थन किया. उन्होंने कहा, 'बच्चों के साथ जो हो रहा है, उसे देखकर मेरा खून खौल रहा है.' #naseeruddinshah #bjp #cjpprotest @CJP_for_India @dpradhanbjp @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/U40LRj72A7
The actor concluded his lengthy post stressing the importance of education. "Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier and more fashionable year by year, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub," he ended.
Khan's comments have mostly garnered positive reactions across social media platforms. Many social media users praised the actor for supporting the students and encouraging peaceful protests. Others welcomed his call to avoid political interference.
After Hrithik Roshan, Salman is the only superstar, so far, who has extended support to students who are demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in educaion system. Earlier, celebrities like Shabana Azmi, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Arijit Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vir Das, and more expressed solidarity with protesting students.
Actors from younger generation like Alaya F, Amol Parashar, Gurfateh Pirzada and others physically joined the students at Jantar Mantar. Dhurandhar singer and rapper Hanumankind was also one of the first celebrities to join student protest in the national capital.
Celebrities from Malayalam and Tamil Nadu film industry have also rallied behind the protesting students.
More celebrities from across industries are extending support to the protestors in the capital during the Chalo Sansad march called by the Cockroach Janta Party. Students are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in various examinations.