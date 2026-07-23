ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Reacts to CJP Protest, Calls Students 'Brave' and Makes One Big Appeal That Everyone Is Talking About

Salman Khan breaks silence on ongoing student protest in New Delhi ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has broken his silence on the ongoing student protest in New Delhi over education system reform. The actor said that his heart goes out to those who were hurt while demonstrating peacefully. Salman's post has grabbed attention across social media as he praised the students for maintaining peace during their demonstrations and urged everyone to keep the movement focused on its original purpose and prevent it from taking a political turn. Speaking about the issue, Salman described the NEET examination paper leak as a serious matter that deserves immediate attention. "Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know and see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them," the actor wrote on his social media handles. Khan also praised the students and expressed that they are the future of the nation. "I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, and the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud," said the 60-year-old star.