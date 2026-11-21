Salman Khan Puts King Vs Maatrubhumi Rumours To Rest: 'I'll Never Clash With Shah Rukh'
Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace and Shah Rukh Khan's King are all set to end the year on a high note. Both scheduled to hit big screens this December.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 21, 2026 at 10:07 AM IST
Hyderabad: December is packed with multiple big releases as Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace and the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha are scheduled to release on December 4, followed by Shah Rukh Khan's King on Christmas. Although Maatrubhumi and King are avoiding a direct clash, having two major superstars' films in the same month has fueled chatter around a potential King Vs Maatrubhumi clash. However, Salman Khan has denied any such rivalry between the two releases.
The Dabangg star recently attended a conclave where he was asked about King Vs Maatrubhumi clash which he shut it down in his signature style. Salman said he had gone out of his way to avoid a clash not just with Shah Rukh but with everyone.
"I wanted to avoid competing with films featuring Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan," Salman said. He also mentioned the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali film with Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
He explained that Maatrubhumi has already gone through many date changes as the team first saw problems in the VFX during a screening and had to push the release. Then came other releases. Every time, Salman said he and his team would think 'whose film will get hurt if we come on this date?'
That is why he said Maatrubhumi finally landed on December 4. And even then there was a problem. On the same day Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha is also releasing.
Salman Khan On Maatrubhumi Vs Eetha Clash
Salman addressed Maatrubhumi vs Eetha clash and said, "I did not know that Shraddha was coming out on the 4th of December. And I feel really, really bad about it. If I had known, I would not have come out with Shraddha," he said.
He revealed that he had personally called Shraddha and apologised to her. The superstar said he has watched her work over the years and holds her in high regard. Putting release clash chatter to rest, he also said, "Three cheers for Eetha."
And about Shah Rukh? Salman made it clear there is a 20-day gap between Maatrubhumi and King and that is not a clash. He said there is breathing space for both films.
"Not Going To Clash With Shah Rukh & His Daughter"
"Shah Rukh is coming on December 24. I am not going to clash with Shah Rukh and his daughter, Suhana. No way. Now, these two films that are releasing, Avengers and Dune, I will clash with them anytime. But they’re coming out a week before. I don’t have a problem clashing with them at all. Now, if I leave my release date, Shah Rukh’s film comes out one week later. Never wanna clash," said Salman.
In trade terms, Maatrubhumi will get three clean weekends before King arrives on Christmas while SRK's film will have the Christmas holiday season all to itself.
Salman and Shah Rukh have been through the clash phase before. A potential release clash between Raees and Sultan, both billed as Eid 2016 releases, was dodged when SRK's film was moved to January 2017. Then in 2006 Don locked horns with Jaan-E-Mann was another big clash. They have been through the cold war phase too but all seems well between the two Khans.