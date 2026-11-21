ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Puts King Vs Maatrubhumi Rumours To Rest: 'I'll Never Clash With Shah Rukh'

Salman Khan Refutes Box Office Battle With Shah Rukh Khan Over King Vs Maatrubhumi ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: December is packed with multiple big releases as Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace and the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha are scheduled to release on December 4, followed by Shah Rukh Khan's King on Christmas. Although Maatrubhumi and King are avoiding a direct clash, having two major superstars' films in the same month has fueled chatter around a potential King Vs Maatrubhumi clash. However, Salman Khan has denied any such rivalry between the two releases.

The Dabangg star recently attended a conclave where he was asked about King Vs Maatrubhumi clash which he shut it down in his signature style. Salman said he had gone out of his way to avoid a clash not just with Shah Rukh but with everyone.

"I wanted to avoid competing with films featuring Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan," Salman said. He also mentioned the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali film with Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He explained that Maatrubhumi has already gone through many date changes as the team first saw problems in the VFX during a screening and had to push the release. Then came other releases. Every time, Salman said he and his team would think 'whose film will get hurt if we come on this date?' That is why he said Maatrubhumi finally landed on December 4. And even then there was a problem. On the same day Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha is also releasing. Salman Khan On Maatrubhumi Vs Eetha Clash Salman addressed Maatrubhumi vs Eetha clash and said, "I did not know that Shraddha was coming out on the 4th of December. And I feel really, really bad about it. If I had known, I would not have come out with Shraddha," he said.