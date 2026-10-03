ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Praises Smit Machchhar For Heroic Act During Flydubai Flight Incident: 'Well Done Bro'

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has heaped praise on Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery during a critical mid-air emergency involving Flight FZ1073. The incident, which occurred on September 30, has drawn significant attention due to the captain's courageous actions in the face of danger.

Before Salman, celebrities like Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Tamannaah Bhatia too expressed admiration and respect for Machchhar, praising his courage and professionalism.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Salman Khan expressed his admiration for Captain Machchhar, whose courage helped save the plane and its more than 170 passengers. Lauding Machchhar, Salman wrote, "Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar."

According to a newswire, the flight was en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the emergency occurred. Captain Machchhar was attacked inside the cockpit by co-pilot, who allegedly used a knife in an attempt to bring down the aircraft. The confrontation led to the plane entering a steep descent, losing approximately 16,000 feet in just two minutes. During this time, a hijacking distress signal was sent out as the crew managed the crisis.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, Captain Machchhar demonstrated remarkable resilience by continuing to resist the attacker. The flight crew and passengers ultimately intervened, helping to subdue the assailant and allowing the crew to regain control of the aircraft.

The flight was diverted and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where all 180 passengers and crew members on board were safely evacuated.

Bollywoode celebs aside, Machchhar has been been hailed by many including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and more. Social media has already declared him a "HERO".