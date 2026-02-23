ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Or Emraan Hashmi: Who Is Bade Sahab In Dhurandhar 2? Letterboxd Sparks Casting Buzz

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Speculation around the mysterious character 'Bade Sahab' in Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken a new turn after a surprising update on Letterboxd. Fans of Ranveer Singh are now wondering if the platform may have accidentally revealed the Bollywood star playing the powerful antagonist in the much-awaited sequel. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also known as Dhurandhar 2, is set to release on March 19. The first part was a massive box office success and reportedly earned Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The sequel promises to go deeper into the story of Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh, as he seeks revenge in Lyari after the death of Rehman Dakait. But the biggest question fans have been asking is: Who is Bade Sahab? In the first film, Bade Sahab was mentioned but never shown clearly. He is described as a powerful and dangerous figure, the boss of Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal. Since then, fans have come up with many theories. Some even guessed that the name could hint at real-life figures. Others speculated about which Bollywood superstar might step into the role.