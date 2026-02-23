Salman Khan Or Emraan Hashmi: Who Is Bade Sahab In Dhurandhar 2? Letterboxd Sparks Casting Buzz
A Letterboxd listing featuring Emraan Hashmi has sparked speculation that he may play the mysterious Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 23, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Speculation around the mysterious character 'Bade Sahab' in Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken a new turn after a surprising update on Letterboxd. Fans of Ranveer Singh are now wondering if the platform may have accidentally revealed the Bollywood star playing the powerful antagonist in the much-awaited sequel.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also known as Dhurandhar 2, is set to release on March 19. The first part was a massive box office success and reportedly earned Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The sequel promises to go deeper into the story of Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh, as he seeks revenge in Lyari after the death of Rehman Dakait. But the biggest question fans have been asking is: Who is Bade Sahab?
In the first film, Bade Sahab was mentioned but never shown clearly. He is described as a powerful and dangerous figure, the boss of Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal. Since then, fans have come up with many theories. Some even guessed that the name could hint at real-life figures. Others speculated about which Bollywood superstar might step into the role.
A few days ago, rumours spread that Salman Khan might be playing Bade Sahab. An image of him in a suit went viral, but later many fans pointed out that it appeared to be AI-generated and not official. Now, the buzz has shifted to Emraan Hashmi. On the film's Letterboxd page, Emraan's name appears in the cast list. However, no details are mentioned about his character. This has led many to believe that he could be playing Bade Sahab.
One Reddit user reacted, "Damn, it's just Emraan Hashmi's world, and we are just living in it." Another wrote, "Omggg Emraan is a good casting, I always found him talented." Still, fans are being careful not to jump to conclusions. Like IMDb, Letterboxd allows public edits. This means anyone can add or change information. As one social media user pointed out, "They won't spoil such a big reveal by giving the cast away on a public platform."
Apart from Emraan's possible casting, the film is also expected to bring back actors like Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Rakesh Bedi. Raj Zutshi is rumoured to play a Pakistani general, and there are reports that Yami Gautam may appear in a special cameo. There are also talks that Vicky Kaushal could return as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill from Uri: The Surgical Strike.
While nothing is officially confirmed yet, the mystery around Bade Sahab has only increased excitement for Dhurandhar 2. Whether it is Emraan Hashmi, Salman Khan, or someone else entirely, fans will have to wait until March 19 to find out the truth.
