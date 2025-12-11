ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Seeks Protection Of Personality Rights, Moves Delhi HC To Stop 'Misuse' Of His Photos And Voice

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court demanding that his photos, voice and any content related to his personality not be used without his consent.

In his petition, the Bhaijaan of Hindi cinema has named several organisations including social media platforms and e-commerce websites and unnamed individuals who, he alleged, have been using his photos, voice, and other content related to his personality without his permission. He was therefore forced to move the high court seeking to restrain them from unauthorisedly using his name, images, persona and likeness and to protect his personality rights.

The right to publicity, popularly known as personality rights, is the right to protect, control and profit from one's image, name or likeness.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora is scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday (December 11).