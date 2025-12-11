Salman Khan Seeks Protection Of Personality Rights, Moves Delhi HC To Stop 'Misuse' Of His Photos And Voice
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 7:45 AM IST
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court demanding that his photos, voice and any content related to his personality not be used without his consent.
In his petition, the Bhaijaan of Hindi cinema has named several organisations including social media platforms and e-commerce websites and unnamed individuals who, he alleged, have been using his photos, voice, and other content related to his personality without his permission. He was therefore forced to move the high court seeking to restrain them from unauthorisedly using his name, images, persona and likeness and to protect his personality rights.
The right to publicity, popularly known as personality rights, is the right to protect, control and profit from one's image, name or likeness.
Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora is scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday (December 11).
It is worth noting that the Delhi High Court has previously issued orders prohibiting the unauthorised use of content related to the personalities of several film celebrities. On November 27, the court had issued an interim order prohibiting the unauthorised use of any content related to the image and personality of film actor Ajay Devgn. The court also ordered the removal of content created using artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology from the internet.
Recently, the court has also granted similar protection to Samajwadi Party MP and actress Jaya Bachchan, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, actor Nagarjuna, actress Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and filmmaker Karan Johar.
Notably, Telugu actor Junior NTR has also approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights. The court is yet to pass an order on his plea.
