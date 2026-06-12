ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Moves Delhi HC To Stall Kala Hiran, Claims Film Harms His Reputation

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking interim relief against the makers of the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The actor has requested the court to stop the production, promotion and release of the film, claiming that it unlawfully uses his personality and public image.

Khan has filed an application in an already pending commercial suit before the Delhi High Court. Through the plea, he has sought an interim injunction against the film's producer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey and others associated with the project.

According to the application, the film appears to be inspired by events linked to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case involving the actor. Salman Khan has argued that even though his name is not directly mentioned, the film's promotional material and public statements made by the makers make him easily identifiable to audiences.

The actor has specifically objected to a poster released in May 2026. The plea states that the poster features a character who allegedly resembles Salman Khan and wears a bracelet similar to the actor's signature blue bracelet. The application claims that the bracelet has become strongly associated with Khan over the years.

The petition also points out that the character is shown carrying a firearm. Khan has argued that this creates a misleading impression, especially since he was acquitted in proceedings under the Arms Act.

Another major concern raised by the actor is that the film's storyline appears to be based on matters that are still part of ongoing judicial proceedings. According to the plea, the release of such content could affect pending cases before the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court and interfere with his right to a fair trial.