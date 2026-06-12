Salman Khan Moves Delhi HC To Stall Kala Hiran, Claims Film Harms His Reputation
Salman Khan has moved the Delhi High Court against Kala Hiran, seeking to stop its teaser, promotion and release over alleged personality rights violations.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 12, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking interim relief against the makers of the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The actor has requested the court to stop the production, promotion and release of the film, claiming that it unlawfully uses his personality and public image.
Khan has filed an application in an already pending commercial suit before the Delhi High Court. Through the plea, he has sought an interim injunction against the film's producer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey and others associated with the project.
According to the application, the film appears to be inspired by events linked to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case involving the actor. Salman Khan has argued that even though his name is not directly mentioned, the film's promotional material and public statements made by the makers make him easily identifiable to audiences.
The actor has specifically objected to a poster released in May 2026. The plea states that the poster features a character who allegedly resembles Salman Khan and wears a bracelet similar to the actor's signature blue bracelet. The application claims that the bracelet has become strongly associated with Khan over the years.
The petition also points out that the character is shown carrying a firearm. Khan has argued that this creates a misleading impression, especially since he was acquitted in proceedings under the Arms Act.
Another major concern raised by the actor is that the film's storyline appears to be based on matters that are still part of ongoing judicial proceedings. According to the plea, the release of such content could affect pending cases before the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court and interfere with his right to a fair trial.
The application further refers to media interviews, social media posts and public statements allegedly made by producer Amit Jani. Khan has claimed that the makers have repeatedly linked the film to both the blackbuck case and his dispute with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The actor argues that these references are being used to generate publicity and commercial interest for the project.
The plea states that Salman Khan had earlier issued a legal notice to the makers on April 24, 2026, asking them to stop developing, producing and promoting the film. However, according to the application, promotional activities continued despite the notice, forcing him to seek court intervention.
Khan has also alleged that certain social media posts made after the legal notice contained defamatory statements and caused damage to his reputation and goodwill.
Citing an earlier Delhi High Court order that recognised and protected his personality rights, the actor has argued that the film and its promotional material are attempting to commercially benefit from his identity without permission.
He has therefore sought directions restraining the makers from releasing or publishing any teaser, trailer, poster or promotional content related to Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. He has also requested the court to halt the film's production and release until the matter is finally decided.
The film is being produced under the banner of Jani FireFox Films. The makers have previously stated that Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is a creative work and have opposed attempts to stop its release.