Salman Khan Makes First Appearance After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident, Spotted With Heavy Security - Watch
Salman Khan was spotted at a Mumbai airport after the Tiger Shroff firing incident, amid fresh threats linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 20, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made his first appearance after the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff. He was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, surrounded by armed security personnel. The actor, dressed in a dark shirt, appeared to be heading to Dubai. His appearance comes amid heightened security following the October 18 firing incident involving Tiger.
Tiger Shroff escapes firing, driver and bystander injured
The incident took place on Sunday evening when three men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area. The actor was reportedly leaving a football ground after practice when the assailants fired three rounds at his vehicle. Tiger escaped unhurt, but his driver and a bystander sustained bullet injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. Police cordoned off the area as forensic teams collected evidence.
Multiple shots fired by unknown gunmen at Tiger Shroff and his driver. Tiger is reportedly safe! But what could be the motive? He doesn’t seem to be involved in any major controversy. More details awaited.#TigerShroff https://t.co/qql4qni4TN— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) October 18, 2026
Bishnoi gang claims responsibility, issues warning
Hours after the shooting, a video and an audio message circulated on social media in which individuals claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly took responsibility for the attack. The message claimed that the firing was a warning to Tiger to stop working with Salman Khan. It also reportedly threatened others in the film industry who continued to associate with the superstar.
Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for the attack on actor Tiger Shroff, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "Regardless of which gang is involved, action will be taken against it. This is Mumbai. They are once again trying to revive gang wars here, but neither their high-handedness nor their activities will be tolerated by the police or the government. The Chief Minister and all of us have taken this matter very seriously. I appeal to all celebrities to immediately inform the police if they receive any such calls..."— IANS (@ians_india) October 18, 2026
Salman Khan asked to apologise to Bishnoi community
The incident has also renewed attention on the longstanding hostility between Salman and Lawrence Bishnoi. Ramesh Bishnoi, Lawrence's cousin, said on Monday that Salman should apologise to the Bishnoi community or face serious consequences. Speaking to a newswire, Ramesh said, "I want to tell Salman Khan's family to give up their stubbornness. This is an issue affecting the entire community, and there is widespread anger within it." He maintained that the dispute was linked to the community's religious sentiments and said an apology could help address the issue.
Bhajan singer Anup Jalota also urged Salman to apologise following the attack on Tiger. Speaking to a newswire, he said, "There is only one way to stop all this. Salman Khan should apologize to the Bishnoi community."
From the blackbuck case to the attack outside his home
The hostility dates back to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan, which arose during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Bishnoi community considers blackbucks sacred, and the case has remained a source of resentment. Salman was convicted by a trial court in 2018, a verdict he has challenged in higher courts, and he maintains his innocence.
The latest incident has also brought back memories of the April 2024 firing outside Salman's Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai's Bandra area. The Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for that incident as well. Following the recent attack on Tiger, police personnel and armed officers were seen outside the actor's home.