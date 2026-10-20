ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Makes First Appearance After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident, Spotted With Heavy Security - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made his first appearance after the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff. He was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, surrounded by armed security personnel. The actor, dressed in a dark shirt, appeared to be heading to Dubai. His appearance comes amid heightened security following the October 18 firing incident involving Tiger.

Hours after the shooting, a video and an audio message circulated on social media in which individuals claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly took responsibility for the attack. The message claimed that the firing was a warning to Tiger to stop working with Salman Khan. It also reportedly threatened others in the film industry who continued to associate with the superstar.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when three men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area. The actor was reportedly leaving a football ground after practice when the assailants fired three rounds at his vehicle. Tiger escaped unhurt, but his driver and a bystander sustained bullet injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. Police cordoned off the area as forensic teams collected evidence.

The incident has also renewed attention on the longstanding hostility between Salman and Lawrence Bishnoi. Ramesh Bishnoi, Lawrence's cousin, said on Monday that Salman should apologise to the Bishnoi community or face serious consequences. Speaking to a newswire, Ramesh said, "I want to tell Salman Khan's family to give up their stubbornness. This is an issue affecting the entire community, and there is widespread anger within it." He maintained that the dispute was linked to the community's religious sentiments and said an apology could help address the issue.

Bhajan singer Anup Jalota also urged Salman to apologise following the attack on Tiger. Speaking to a newswire, he said, "There is only one way to stop all this. Salman Khan should apologize to the Bishnoi community."

From the blackbuck case to the attack outside his home

The hostility dates back to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan, which arose during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Bishnoi community considers blackbucks sacred, and the case has remained a source of resentment. Salman was convicted by a trial court in 2018, a verdict he has challenged in higher courts, and he maintains his innocence.

The latest incident has also brought back memories of the April 2024 firing outside Salman's Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai's Bandra area. The Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for that incident as well. Following the recent attack on Tiger, police personnel and armed officers were seen outside the actor's home.