ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Gets First Review From Subhash Ghai, Calls It 'A Must-Watch'

Hyderabad: Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi has received its first reaction even before its release, and the response has come from veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai. After watching an early cut of the movie, Ghai shared his thoughts online and described the film as a “must-watch.”

Subhash Ghai recently attended a special screening of the rough cut along with several well-known names from the film industry, including Kabir Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, Riteish Deshmukh, David Dhawan, Chitrangda Singh and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Later, he shared a group photo from the gathering on X and praised the emotional theme of the film.

In his post, Ghai wrote, "So beautiful to see my favourite directors together@food square today to watch a rough cut of an Apoorva Lakhia film MAATRUBHUMI@ starring #salman khan based on a warm story of Indo-China soldiers with their respective emotions for their nations n families. A must-watch film."

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi has been making headlines for multiple reasons over the past few months. The film was initially announced under the title Battle of Galwan, inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh. However, the makers later changed the title to Maatrubhumi.