Salman Khan Fights Back Tears At Kumud Rane's Funeral: How The Dubai Entrepreneur Became Family To The Khans
Salman Khan and his family attended the funeral of close family friend Kumud Rane. Here's a look at her bond with the Khans.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 10, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Salman Khan and several members of his family were seen paying their final respects to close family friend Kumud Rane at her funeral in Mumbai on Tuesday. Videos and pictures from the crematorium showed the superstar visibly emotional as he joined his loved ones in bidding a final farewell.
Salman was accompanied by his mother Salma Khan, stepmother Helen, brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, sister Alvira Agnihotri, nephew Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan and other family members. The heartbreaking visuals quickly spread across social media, highlighting just how close Kumud was to the Khan family.
But who was Kumud Rane?
Kumud Rane was a Dubai-based entrepreneur known for her work in the beauty and wellness industry. In 2005, she founded a beauty and wellness venture with the aim of creating a premium space that offered multiple services under one roof without compromising on quality. Apart from her entrepreneurial journey, she was passionate about interior design, marketing and social media.
Though she largely stayed away from the limelight, Kumud enjoyed a close-knit circle of friends and maintained an active presence on social media, where she occasionally shared glimpses of her travels, business ventures and personal life. Reports suggest that she is survived by her husband Jaggey Rane and son Kabir.
Kumud's bond with Salman's family dates back many years. She was married to Jaggey Rane, who is believed to be one of Salman's closest childhood friends. Over time, she became an integral part of the Khan family's extended circle and was often seen attending family celebrations, birthday parties and social gatherings.
Her social media posts frequently featured moments with Salman, Sohail and other members of the family. Earlier this year, Salman was also among the guests at her 60th birthday celebration.
Following her demise, several members of the Khan family paid emotional tributes to her on social media. Sohail shared a picture with Kumud and wrote, "I lost my beautiful sister today. Nobody in the world can replace her." He also expressed his support for Jaggey and Kabir, calling Kumud the "lifeline" of their family.
Arpita Khan Sharma remembered her as a warm and loving presence, writing that her humour, affection and companionship would be deeply missed. Singer and television personality Lulia Vantur also paid tribute, remembering Kumud as someone who was always happy, loved and surrounded by her people.
According to reports, Kumud had been battling cancer before her passing.
On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The actor also has another major project lined up with producer Dil Raju, which reportedly stars Nayanthara alongside him.