ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Fights Back Tears At Kumud Rane's Funeral: How The Dubai Entrepreneur Became Family To The Khans

Salman Khan and his family attended the funeral of close family friend Kumud Rane ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Salman Khan and several members of his family were seen paying their final respects to close family friend Kumud Rane at her funeral in Mumbai on Tuesday. Videos and pictures from the crematorium showed the superstar visibly emotional as he joined his loved ones in bidding a final farewell. Salman was accompanied by his mother Salma Khan, stepmother Helen, brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, sister Alvira Agnihotri, nephew Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan and other family members. The heartbreaking visuals quickly spread across social media, highlighting just how close Kumud was to the Khan family. But who was Kumud Rane? Kumud Rane was a Dubai-based entrepreneur known for her work in the beauty and wellness industry. In 2005, she founded a beauty and wellness venture with the aim of creating a premium space that offered multiple services under one roof without compromising on quality. Apart from her entrepreneurial journey, she was passionate about interior design, marketing and social media.