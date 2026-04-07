ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Comes In Support Of Rajpal Yadav After Award Show Debacle, Says 'Dil Se Kaam Karo'

During the ceremony, the host made a remark referencing Rajpal Yadav's past legal and financial issues. The comment suggested that regardless of fluctuations in the dollar rate, the actor would still need to return money, a line that many viewers felt was unnecessary and uncomfortable. The joke triggered mixed reactions, with some calling it insensitive while others defended it as part of stage humour.

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has stepped in to support actor Rajpal Yadav after a controversial moment involving a host at a recent award show sparked debate online. The incident, which quickly went viral on social media, led to discussions about respect for senior performers and the boundaries of humour on public platforms.

Amid the growing chatter, Salman took to social media and shared a long note praising Rajpal's contribution to the film industry. His message focused on the actor's experience, talent, and the value he brings to films. The superstar wrote, "Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho." He added that Rajpal would continue to receive work because of his dedication and skill.

The superstar further encouraged him to stay focused on his craft rather than paying attention to stray remarks. "Kaam toh aapko bohot milega… aur milte rahega. Hakikat yeh hai," he said. Salman also reflected on how comments sometimes slip out in the flow of conversation and should not be taken too seriously. He concluded by emphasising that what matters most is working with heart, regardless of external factors.

The support from Salman Khan was widely appreciated by fans and members of the film fraternity. Many praised him for standing by a fellow actor and acknowledging Rajpal's long-standing contribution to cinema. Social media users also highlighted how Rajpal has consistently delivered memorable performances across comedy and character roles for nearly three decades.

The controversy also brought attention back to Rajpal Yadav's past legal dispute, which had resurfaced in discussions. However, the actor later clarified that the moment at the award show was part of a planned act and urged people not to target anyone involved. He emphasised that the intention was not to hurt sentiments and that he shares a respectful bond with those on stage.