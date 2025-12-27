ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Birthday: When His Powerhouse Cameos Made Theaters Erupt in Roaring Applause

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday today, on December 27, 2025. Having had a career of over three decades, Salman Khan has ruled the big screen with his performances and strong screen presence. The actor has done several blockbuster films over the years as a lead actor; however, his cameos have also left a mark.

Many of these short appearances have received loud cheers, whistles and applause in theatres. On his birthday, let's look at five of Salman Khan's best cameo roles that got the audience excited.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood

This year, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series gained a lot of attention for its unique concept as well as celebrity cameo appearances. But the biggest surprise was when Salman Khan entered the party sequence.

With his swag, he stole the spotlight despite being on screen for a short time. Fans were delighted to see him pop up suddenly, and social media was filled with clips and reactions praising his presence.

Baby John

Varun Dhawan's action thriller film, which was released on December 25, 2024, opened to a positive response at the box office. The movie is a Hindi remake of the popular Tamil film Theri (2016). Many are already aware of the story, but Salman Khan's cameo makes it thrilling.