Salman Khan Birthday: When His Powerhouse Cameos Made Theaters Erupt in Roaring Applause
On Salman Khan's birthday, let's look at his cameo appearances, from Pathaan to Singham Again, which created whistle-worthy moments.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 27, 2025 at 10:53 AM IST|
Updated : December 27, 2025 at 11:00 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday today, on December 27, 2025. Having had a career of over three decades, Salman Khan has ruled the big screen with his performances and strong screen presence. The actor has done several blockbuster films over the years as a lead actor; however, his cameos have also left a mark.
Many of these short appearances have received loud cheers, whistles and applause in theatres. On his birthday, let's look at five of Salman Khan's best cameo roles that got the audience excited.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood
This year, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series gained a lot of attention for its unique concept as well as celebrity cameo appearances. But the biggest surprise was when Salman Khan entered the party sequence.
With his swag, he stole the spotlight despite being on screen for a short time. Fans were delighted to see him pop up suddenly, and social media was filled with clips and reactions praising his presence.
Baby John
Varun Dhawan's action thriller film, which was released on December 25, 2024, opened to a positive response at the box office. The movie is a Hindi remake of the popular Tamil film Theri (2016). Many are already aware of the story, but Salman Khan's cameo makes it thrilling.
Earlier, the makers had hinted at Salman Khan's cameo in the trailer itself, leaving fans curious. Salman can be seen fighting in the film's climax alongside Varun Dhawan. His scarf-covered face has reminded audiences of his look in the Tiger franchise.
Pathaan
Undoubtedly, Salman Khan's cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan (2023) was one of the most talked about roles. The movie marked a grand return of SRK to the big screens and Salman's presence added a special touch.
2 Years of Megastar #SalmanKhan's Iconic Cameo as TIGER in Pathaan, a GOATed cameo Which will be remembered for a very very long time for how Salman Khan and his scarf Overshadowed the whole cast! #2YearsOfPathaan pic.twitter.com/0rkqqyTsPv— ゔぃ (@VaderCalls) January 25, 2025
At a crucial juncture, Salman, returning as spy Tiger, made his appearance to assist Pathaan in the film. Watching Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after such a long time is a treat for cinema lovers.
Singham Again
Salman Khan's cameo in Singham Again was one of the biggest highlights of the film. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie is part of the popular cop universe. Salman appeared as his character Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise.
THE SHOW MUST GO ON... SALMAN STANDS BY HIS COMMITMENT TO AJAY, ROHIT... SHOOTS FOR 'SINGHAM AGAIN'... IT’S OFFICIAL… #SalmanKhan returns as #ChulbulPandey, making a dhamakedar cameo in #RohitShetty's #SinghamAgain.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 22, 2024
Are you excited to watch #ChulbulPandey and #BajiraoSingham on… pic.twitter.com/UQwbf99T8q
Seeing Chulbul Pandey share screen space with Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham was a dream moment for fans. The entry scene was designed to give full justice to both characters, and it worked perfectly. Bollywood fans in the theatres could not stop cheering and whistling when two of the most iconic police officers appeared on screen.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Karan Johar's film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) has one of the most memorable cameos by Salman Khan. He essayed Aman Mehra, a sweet, lovely, and kind man who becomes Anjali's ideal partner in no time. While it wasn't a cameo in the contemporary sense, his role was nevertheless a supporting one and impactful.
The audience loved Salman's performance as Aman for its warmth. This role earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. The movie also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, and it still remains a classic.
