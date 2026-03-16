Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan Renamed Days After Chinese Media Claims Film 'Distorts Facts'
Salman Khan's war drama Battle of Galwan gets a new title. The film's release date, storyline and earlier title controversy explained.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 16, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film, titled Battle of Galwan, has been renamed. The war drama, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, will now be called Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.
On Monday, Salman took to his Instagram handle to announce the new title. Sharing a new poster of the film, now titled Maatrubhumi, the actor wrote in the caption, "May War Rest in Peace." In the poster, Salman can be seen peeking from behind a bloodied wooden log laced with a spiked chain.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film stars Salman Khan in the lead role, with actor Chitrangda Singh playing an important part. The project is inspired by the deadly clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 2020.
According to people associated with the film, the makers aim to present the story in a broader way, focusing on sacrifice, duty and the higher human cost of war rather than only depicting the military confrontation.
The film had earlier attracted attention when it was titled Battle of Galwan. It sparked controversy earlier when state-backed media in China claimed that it "distorts facts" and fuels anti-China sentiment.
During a media briefing, a question was raised about whether the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had any concerns regarding the project. Responding to the query, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the ministry has no role in such matters.
He said, "We understand that a film of this nature is being planned. Issues regarding filmmaking in India, as you are well aware, are looked after by the relevant authorities. And as far as we are concerned, MEA has no role in this or such ventures."
In the film, Salman Khan will portray Indian Army officer Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who lost his life during the Galwan Valley clash while leading his troops. Santosh Babu served with the 16 Bihar Regiment. He was posthumously honoured with the Maha Vir Chakra, the second-highest gallantry award in India.
The conflict in the Galwan Valley occurred on June 15, 2020. Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in this region on the Line of Actual Control. During this conflict, 20 Indian Army personnel lost their lives. This conflict strained relations between India and China. China confirmed that five of its soldiers had died during this incident. However, there are reports that this number could have been more.
The teaser of this movie was released on December 27, 2025, on Salman Khan's 60th birthday. However, this teaser faced mixed reviews from viewers.
Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 17, 2026. However, there are also reports that this movie might be postponed to August 14, though the makers have not officially confirmed any change yet.
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