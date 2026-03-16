ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan Renamed Days After Chinese Media Claims Film 'Distorts Facts'

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film, titled Battle of Galwan, has been renamed. The war drama, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, will now be called Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

On Monday, Salman took to his Instagram handle to announce the new title. Sharing a new poster of the film, now titled Maatrubhumi, the actor wrote in the caption, "May War Rest in Peace." In the poster, Salman can be seen peeking from behind a bloodied wooden log laced with a spiked chain.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film stars Salman Khan in the lead role, with actor Chitrangda Singh playing an important part. The project is inspired by the deadly clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 2020.

According to people associated with the film, the makers aim to present the story in a broader way, focusing on sacrifice, duty and the higher human cost of war rather than only depicting the military confrontation.

The film had earlier attracted attention when it was titled Battle of Galwan. It sparked controversy earlier when state-backed media in China claimed that it "distorts facts" and fuels anti-China sentiment.