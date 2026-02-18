Salim Started It, Salman Scaled It: Inside Bollywood's Famous Khan Family
Salim Khan is stable after a minor brain haemorrhage. As he recovers, here is a simple look at his large and well-known Bollywood family tree.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 18, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is currently stable after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. Doctors at Lilavati Hospital confirmed that the haemorrhage was very minimal and did not require surgery. He is under close observation in the ICU and is being treated by a team of specialists. His family has been visiting him regularly and standing firmly by his side.
As news of his health spread, many fans were reminded not only of his contribution to Indian cinema but also of his strong and well-known family. Salim Khan was born on 24 November 1935. He first worked as an actor but later became one of the most successful screenwriters in Hindi cinema. Along with Javed Akhtar, he formed the famous duo Salim-Javed. Together, they changed the face of Bollywood in the 1970s. They wrote blockbuster films like Sholay, Deewaar, and Zanjeer. Their stories helped shape the "angry young man" image of Amitabh Bachchan.
But beyond films, Khan is also known for his star-studded family. He married Salma Khan (born Sushila Charak) in 1964. The couple has four children together - three sons and one daughter. Later, in 1981, he married actress Helen. The family later adopted a daughter, Arpita.
His eldest son, Salman Khan, is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. Known for his blockbuster films and charity work, Salman is among the most successful actors in the country. His second son, Arbaaz Khan, is an actor and producer. His third son, Sohail Khan, is also an actor, director and producer.
Salim's daughter Alvira Khan Agnihotri is married to filmmaker Atul Agnihotri. His adopted daughter Arpita Khan Sharma is married to actor Aayush Sharma.
The family now includes a third and even fourth generation. Grandchildren like Alizeh and Ayaan Agnihotri, Arhaan Khan, Nirvan Khan, Yohan Khan, Ahil Sharma and Ayat Sharma are often seen at family gatherings. The Khan family remains close-knit and united.
Over the years, Salim Khan has won several Filmfare Awards as part of Salim-Javed. In 2014, he was offered the Padma Shri by the Government of India but politely declined it.
In 2024, a documentary titled Angry Young Men was released on Amazon Prime Video. The series tells the story of Salim-Javed and their powerful impact on Indian cinema. Today, as he recovers in hospital, the love and support from his large family shows the true strength of the Khan legacy.
