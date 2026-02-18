ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salim Started It, Salman Scaled It: Inside Bollywood's Famous Khan Family

Hyderabad: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is currently stable after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. Doctors at Lilavati Hospital confirmed that the haemorrhage was very minimal and did not require surgery. He is under close observation in the ICU and is being treated by a team of specialists. His family has been visiting him regularly and standing firmly by his side.

As news of his health spread, many fans were reminded not only of his contribution to Indian cinema but also of his strong and well-known family. Salim Khan was born on 24 November 1935. He first worked as an actor but later became one of the most successful screenwriters in Hindi cinema. Along with Javed Akhtar, he formed the famous duo Salim-Javed. Together, they changed the face of Bollywood in the 1970s. They wrote blockbuster films like Sholay, Deewaar, and Zanjeer. Their stories helped shape the "angry young man" image of Amitabh Bachchan.

But beyond films, Khan is also known for his star-studded family. He married Salma Khan (born Sushila Charak) in 1964. The couple has four children together - three sons and one daughter. Later, in 1981, he married actress Helen. The family later adopted a daughter, Arpita.