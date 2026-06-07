ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salim Kumar Death: Mammootty, Mohanlal Lead Condolences As Malayalam Cinema Loses A Legend

Among the first film personalities to pay tribute was Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who shared an emotional note remembering his longtime colleague and friend. "Salim, who laughed and made others laugh, thought and made others think, and occasionally cried and made others cry, now, all you do is make me cry. Your departure, dear brother, has become an unending sorrow," Mammootty wrote.

Salim Kumar breathed his last at a hospital in Kochi on Saturday night after being admitted earlier in the day. The Kerala government confirmed the actor's demise and announced official honours during his funeral. The actor's mortal remains were placed at Paravur Town Hall in Ernakulam for public homage before the funeral at his residence in North Paravur. The Kerala government also decided to bear the expenses related to the funeral and associated arrangements.

Hyderabad: National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar, one of the most versatile performers, passed away at the age of 56. His death has triggered an outpouring of grief from colleagues, friends, political leaders and fans, many of whom remembered not just the actor's immense talent but also the warmth and humanity he brought into their lives.

Mohanlal also expressed his grief through a touching note on social media. Remembering Salim Kumar as both a gifted artist and a close friend, Mohanlal wrote, "Salim Kumar leaves behind a legacy of memorable characters that made audiences laugh and think at the same time. He was a gifted artiste who went on to win the National Award."

The actor added, "Beyond cinema, Salim Kumar was also a good friend of mine. He always possessed a strong sense of social responsibility, keenly observing societal issues and expressing his views openly. My heartfelt condolences to my dear friend. He will be deeply missed." Prithviraj Sukumaran also joined the long list of celebrities mourning the loss. Sharing a brief but emotional tribute, he wrote, "Farewell Salim etta. Thank you for the memories."

Actor Kunchako Boban remembered Salim Kumar's infectious spirit and unique outlook on life. In a heartfelt message, he said, "Your big smile, even bigger laughter, your uncanny ability to find humor even from the darkest moments, your satirical philosophy will be missed in my life." Veteran actor Jayaram described the loss as deeply personal. "Another brilliant co-actor, a remarkable artist, and above all, a wonderful human being has left us," he wrote.

Kalidas Jayaram also paid tribute, recalling his experience of working with the late actor. "Beyond the incredible talent we all admired, I will always remember how warm, welcoming, and kind he was to everyone around him. Malayalam cinema has lost a true legend," he said. Director Vinayan remembered Salim Kumar's resilience and trademark smile. "For nearly three decades, he made Malayalis laugh wholeheartedly and reflect deeply through his performances. Even in the face of illness, Salim Kumar never lost his trademark smile and sense of humour," he wrote.

Actor Meera Jasmine simply thanked him "for the laughter and the life beneath it all," while Suresh Gopi praised the actor's lasting contribution to Malayalam comedy. "Salim Kumar created an entirely new language of humour. He brought a fresh sensibility to comedy that resonated with a new generation," the Union Minister and actor said.

Several members of the Malayalam film industry, including Dileep, Harisree Ashokan, Jayasurya, Vineeth, Navya Nair, Baburaj, Mahesh Narayanan, Antony Perumbavoor and Ramesh Pisharody, visited Paravur Town Hall to pay their final respects.

Salim Kumar's journey in cinema remains one of the most remarkable success stories in Malayalam entertainment. Starting as a mimicry artist with Kalabhavan, he rose to become one of the industry's finest comic actors before successfully transitioning into powerful character roles. His career reached a historic high when he won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Adaminte Makan Abu. He also earned multiple Kerala State Film Awards and received acclaim for films such as Achanurangatha Veedu, Meesa Madhavan, Pulival Kalyanam and many others.